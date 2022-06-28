Keep Pesky Fruit Flies Away With This Indoor Insect Trap That’s on Sale for Nearly 40 Percent Off
Summer can be a great time to enjoy the outdoors, but it’s also when insects like mosquitoes and gnats reemerge. Sometimes these pesky bugs—along with fruit flies—end up inside our homes, and we have to track them down with fly swatters. Instead of wasting time hunting flies, consider a gadget designed to do the work for you.
The Katchy indoor insect trap can capture these little winged creatures without you having to lift a finger. This device, which comes in black and white, typically costs $50 but has been marked down to $45. However, if you clip the on-page coupon just underneath the price, you'll get an extra 30 percent off, bringing the total closer to $31.
When using the Katchy indoor insect trap, you’ll be able to create bug-free zones so insects like fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitoes steer clear. It can even protect your plants from pests like aphids. The trap attracts the bugs through a built-in ultraviolet light, then uses airflow to suck the bugs into the gadget; once inside, they’ll be stuck to a sticky glue board at the bottom. The product comes with four glue boards, which should last you over a month, but you can also buy refillable packs (available for an extra $10 and up). You can also choose between two fan speed settings, depending on your needs.
To get the most out of this item, the brand recommends you activate it at night with your house lights off, then place it close to areas where you notice the most bugs, like a fruit bowl or a trash can. According to Katchy, it's a good idea to give the device three nights to work. And if fruit flies are your main adversary, the company suggests placing a cap of apple cider vinegar ($6) near or inside the gadget to lure them in. However, it’s important to note that this product won’t be effective outside and doesn't work on houseflies.
Nearly 63,000 Amazon shoppers have tried this, and many have found it to be useful for dealing with fruit flies indoors. "I bought this for my office after a recent outbreak of fruit flies," one reviewer wrote. "I ran this on silent mode overnight and returned to find a dozen fruit flies trapped on the sticky pad—definitely already making more progress than the professional bug service or the small cups of apple vinegar placed in various places throughout the office." Another user was happy with how this trapper helped them handle their mosquito problem. “I was skeptical because I know [mosquitoes] aren't GENERALLY attracted to light like other flying pests are, but in less than two days, my house was free of [mosquitoes] and even caught [three] giant flies that my cat couldn't even catch."
Head to Amazon to get this Katchy indoor insect trap deal and save yourself some trouble this summer.