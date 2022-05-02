Liam Neeson Would Return to Star Wars as Qui-Gon Jinn (on One Condition)
Depending on your age, you might have more nostalgia for the Star Wars prequel trilogy than for the original movies. And those fans are in for a treat this May when Disney+ releases the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which follows the eponymous Jedi in the years after the final prequel movie, Revenge of the Sith. Both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are reprising their prequel roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively, and it's only natural to wonder if other characters from the trilogy will make an appearance in this series or other shows in the future.
One beloved character from the prequels was Obi-Wan’s mentor, Qui-Gon Jinn, played by Liam Neeson. Qui-Gon was the one who discovered an enslaved Anakin Skywalker on Tatooine and recognized his potential (unfortunately, Qui-Gon was killed by Darth Maul before he got the chance to train the youngster). With all these returning characters, the question was obviously going to come up: Would Neeson ever return as Qui-Gon? The answer is yes … but with a catch.
“Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so … if it was a film. Yeah, I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?” Neeson told ComicBook.com. “Qui-Gon, I can’t believe it’s 24 years since we made The Phantom Menace. I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London.”
Neeson kind of returned in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a quick voice cameo, but don't get your hopes up for Qui-Gon showing up in a Disney+ show anytime soon. Still, if you're looking to scratch that prequel itch, you can catch Obi-Wan Kenobi when it premieres on the streaming service on May 27.