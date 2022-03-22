Lisa Kudrow Says She Would ‘Love’ to See a ‘Friends’ Reboot Under One Condition
It's been less than a year since the cast of Friends got together for their highly anticipated reunion on HBO Max, and it looks like star Lisa Kudrow is already imagining what the future of the series could be—without the cast we know and love.
In recent years, a handful of beloved shows have come back for a revival or reboot of sorts, including Gossip Girl, Dexter, and Saved by the Bell. Though a new version of Friends would likely make a lot of money, most fans (and most likely, the cast) might be wary about what it would look like.
However, Kudrow recently revealed that she would be happy to see a Friends reboot with a completely new cast. While talking to Where is the Buzz (via Screen Rant) while on the red carpet at the Better Nate Than Ever premiere, Kudrow shut down the idea of a reboot, saying it’s not happening. Backtracking a little, she then said she’d “love” to see a reboot with a brand-new cast and without any of the original actors returning. Check out the video below:
Is a Friends reboot happening?
Right now, there's no Friends reboot in the works. In 2019, the show's co-creator, Marta Kauffman, shut down the idea at a Tribeca TV Festival panel, but it’s worth noting she also said there would be no reunion, either. Co-creator David Crane agreed with Kauffman at the time, saying, “We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it. If you visited those characters now, it just would not be the same DNA and chances are, it wouldn’t be as good.”
It seems unlikely that Crane and Kauffman will ever work on a Friends reboot with a new cast, but perhaps in the future, another showrunner will take it on. If a reboot does happen, star Courteney Cox has already voiced her support for Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet to play the new Joey Tribbiani.