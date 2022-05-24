Unpacking the MCU: How to Watch the 'Thor' Movies in Order
In this summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth straps on that famous Asgardian armor again as he leads one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most anticipated entries to date. Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi are also coming along for the ride, reprising their roles as Valkyrie and Korg, respectively. We'll also be introduced to the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.
But perhaps the most exciting return is that of Natalie Portman, who brings Jane Foster back in what will undoubtedly be her biggest appearance yet, as the character becomes the Mighty Thor.
If you want to relive all of Thor's previous movies but don't know where to start, we're here to make it easy on you.
Thor In Order
The God of Thunder headlines four solo movies in the MCU, and here's the order you should watch them:
- Thor (2011)
- Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
Thor and Friends
If you also want to throw the Avengers movies into the mix, here’s how to do that in order:
- Thor (2011)
- The Avengers (2012)
- Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
- Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
- Avengers: Endgame (2019)
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8, 2022. Check out the trailer below.