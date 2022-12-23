The 20 Most Popular Products Our Readers Bought in 2022
As we bid a fond farewell to 2022, it’s also a great opportunity to take a look back at what products our readers loved the most throughout the year. From premium wireless earbuds to robot pool cleaners (yes, these actually exist) and more, it was a very good year to shop for tech, kitchen gear, toys, and games, and to discover other useful things for around the house.
With this in mind, here are the 20 most popular products that Mental Floss readers enjoyed in 2022. It's a good idea to keep these in mind in case you get gift cards for Christmas and will be looking for ideas on what to spend them on.
1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation); $200 (Save $49)
Released in September 2022, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) have already grown in popularity with our readers, thanks to their sleek design, comfortable fit and feel, and improved noise-canceling settings compared to the previous model. On sale for $200 (was $249), these earbuds are ideal for iPhone users who want top-tier audio and seamless Bluetooth pairing.
2. AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor; $66 (Save $24)
Want peace of mind when driving your car? Discounted to $66 (was $90), the AVID POWER tire inflator air compressor is designed to stay in the trunk of your vehicle whenever you need it for an emergency. This car gadget is easy to use because of its automatic shut-off settings—so you won’t overinflate your tires. It also comes with a rechargeable 20-volt battery and works as a speedy tire-inflation system, as it can pump up a flat within five minutes. This device comes with safety lights too (in case you’re stranded on the side of the road at night), as well as a car power adapter, if you need a recharge during a road trip.
3. Breville Smart Oven Pro Toaster Oven; $263 (Save $87)
The Breville Smart Oven Pro toaster oven—which is marked down right now to $263, or $87 off, at Amazon—makes cooking a breeze. It’s a convection oven that reduces your cooking time by up to 30 percent, due to its high performance fan system that uses high-speed hot air to cook and bake foods, including bread, pizza, roast chicken, muffins, and more, faster and more efficiently. This countertop oven even has 10 settings for all sorts of cooking styles, such as toasting, baking, roasting, broiling, reheating, and slow cooking.
4. CeraVe 100 Percent Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30; $15
Looking to protect your skin when you’re out in the sun? Even during the wintertime, using sunscreen can be a good idea, and at $15, this hydrating option from CeraVe is affordable and doesn’t leave a thick white cast on your skin when you apply it (if you grab the tinted version). This blend is formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, and helps to maintain and restore the natural barrier of your skin, while helping reflect UVA/UVB rays from the sun. Also, it’s non-comedogenic and free of oxybenzone, avobenzone, benzene, oils, and fragrances, and it works great for sensitive skin, too.
5. Fire TV Stick 4K; $27 (Save $23)
On sale for $27 (was $50), the Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best ways to add 4K video streaming to just about any TV. Just plug this streaming device into your TV’s HDMI port, power it on, sync it to your home’s Wi-Fi network, and you will be good to go. You can sign in to your Amazon account (or create one) and download popular streaming apps—including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, of course Amazon Prime Video, plus much more—and then just start watching your favorite movies and TV shows. It even comes with Alexa inside for easier voice search and controls, as well as hands-free navigation. Just ask Alexa to stream a movie and the voice assistant will find it for you. It’s that easy!
6. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones; From $379
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless Bluetooth headphones are the gold standard for noise-canceling, over-the-ear headphones. This is because they offer three levels of noise cancellation, seamless Bluetooth pairing for Apple and Android mobile device users alike, and the world-class, balanced audio Bose is known for. Available starting at $379, these sleek and stylish wireless headphones are definitely an investment, but they offer up to 20 hours of battery life per charge, so you can get through the day with ease without plugging them into a wall outlet.
7. Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush; $40 (Save $20)
Once you start using an electric toothbrush, you’ll never go back to traditional manual toothbrushes again. Amazon has the Aquasonic Black Series ultra-whitening toothbrush on sale for $40, or $20 off—that’s nearly a 35 percent savings. This powerful device produces up to 40,000 vibrations per minute with four setting modes and a smart vibration timer to give your teeth, mouth, tongue, and gums a deep cleaning that traditional toothbrushes just can’t replicate. It comes with eight brush head replacements, a charger, and a sleek travel case. This model has even been accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) Council on Scientific Affairs as an effective option (when used as directed) for removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis.
8. Amazon Basics 18-Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Block Set; $51 (Save $17)
Meal prep has never been easier, thanks to the Amazon Basics 18-piece premium kitchen knife block set—which is on sale for $51, or $17 off its list price. Our readers favored this item during Amazon Prime Day back in July, and it isn’t difficult to see why: The set comes with seven kitchen knives, eight steak knives, a pair of kitchen scissors/shears, and a knife sharpener. It even comes inside of a stylish pine storage block that can be elegantly displayed on your kitchen countertop. All blades are made with high-carbon stainless steel for longevity and precision use.
9. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0; $225 (Save $175)
Gathering friends around a bonfire on a crisp night can be a lovely experience, especially with the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0. This smokeless fire pit is designed for backyard use, but is also portable, so you can take it with you to a friend’s home, camping grounds, or the beach. It’s also easy to light up, as it features a sophisticated, 360-degree airflow system that keeps flames controlled, but still burning bright.
Additionally, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 comes with a removable base plate and ash pan. It even ships with a free carrying case for portability, and it’s on sale right now for $225, or $175 off, which is a savings of nearly 45 percent.
10. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows; From $40 (Save $10)
The Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows offer style and coziness. At $40 for a queen-sized set (was $50), these gel-filled, memory foam fiber pillows are less expensive than many other top-rated options, but are still super plush and luxurious, so going to bed and staying asleep may feel a lot easier. Meanwhile, these Amazon No. 1 bestselling pillows have also earned an impressive 4.4 out of 5-star rating from more than 213,006 satisfied shoppers.
11. Comgrow Official Creality Ender 3 3D Printer; $199 (Save $70)
Ever wanted your very own 3D printer? Amazon has you covered. The Comgrow Official Creality Ender 3 3D printer is currently on sale for $199, or $70 off—that’s a discount of nearly 30 percent. In fact, this device—which has a resume printing function, meaning it will pick up exactly where it left off even if printing is disrupted by a power lapse or outage—is an “Amazon’s Choice” item with more than 6000 five-star reviews. Shoppers rave about its ease of use, print quality, and most importantly, affordable price (compared to other popular models).
12. iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum; $599 (Save $211)
There’s nothing better than a robot vacuum cleaning your floors while you get to “supervise” it from the comfort of your couch or your favorite reading chair. This model from iRobot is unique because it comes with a self-emptying bin that automatically evacuates its contents when the robot vac is docked for recharge. The iRobot Roomba j7+ also offers powerful suction due to its dual multi-surface brushes that are able to suck up all sorts of dirt, debris, crumbs, pet hair, and more. Best of all? You can get it on sale still for $589, which is $211 off its typical $800 list price.
13. Funko ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Love That Journey Party Game; $14 (Save $6)
Available for just $14 (marked down from $20), this Funko party game is ideal for anyone who is a big fan of Schitt's Creek (or who just loves board games and considers themselves stuck in a “delightful half-half situation!” over it). Good for three to eight players (ages 14 and up), the object of this is to move your favorite characters from the Rosebud Motel through the game board to finish at the titular creek. Game pieces move when players guess the correct character or situation from each game card.
14. JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan; $32 (Save $8)
Why stay inside with air conditioning on a hot day when you can bring the AC with you outside? Amazon has the JISULIFE portable neck fan on sale for $32, or $8 off—that’s a 20 percent savings. This lightweight personal fan wraps around your neck and blasts cool air all around it, as well as your head and face, so you can feel cool and breezy, even during the hottest of days. It’s best for the summer and sightseeing around a big city when you can’t get air conditioning, especially as the fan has a long battery life that is good for up to 16 hours. But even during the colder months of the year, it could come in handy if you’re applying makeup and want your setting spray to dry faster.
15. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser; From $69 (Save $30)
Want to keep your teeth clean and your breath even fresher? You may want to consider grabbing the Waterpik Aquarius water flosser. With nearly 89,000 five-star reviews from delighted Amazon shoppers, this electronic water flosser features 10 pressure settings, so it can massage and clean your gums in a snap. It removes up to 99 percent of plaque, and it’s twice as good as manual flossing alone. As an added incentive, it’s available in four colors and Amazon has this model on sale starting at $69, or $30 off, so you’ll save 30 percent. Plus, the brand’s earned the ADA Seal of Acceptance.
16. AIPER Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner; $258 (Save $62)
During the warmer months of the year, you may be focused on keeping your pool in tip-top shape, but it can be an arduous process. This robot pool cleaner can help, as it’s waterproof, has a run time of up to 90 minutes, moves at a pace of about 52.5 feet per minute, and works for pools up to 1076 square feet. Just think of it as a robot vacuum cleaner, but for the bottom of your pool. On Amazon, you can also get it marked down right now for $258, which is 19 percent off its $320 list price.
17. Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation); $100 (Save $79)
The 2nd Generation Apple TV 4K (32GB) goes for $100 at Amazon, down from $179. Although this is the previous model from 2021, it’s still one of the best streaming devices you can invest in—especially if you’re an iPhone user. Not only does it work effortlessly with iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and other Apple products, but it’s also speedy, easy to use, and powerful compared to other streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and Roku Ultra. Meanwhile, its home screen also doesn’t feature ads, which makes the Apple TV 4K’s interface clean and simple. (For a little bit more, you can also snag a newer model, the 3rd Generation 2022 Apple TV 4K with 64GB of storage for $123.)
18. Amazon Basics Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven; $50
Want pro-level cookware on the cheap? This six-quart version of Amazon Basics’ enameled cast iron covered Dutch oven could be the perfect gift to yourself. Currently going for just $50 from the retail giant, it’s made from cast iron and finished with enamel, and can withstand heat up to 400°F, so it could be good for cooking pasta, fried chicken, soups, and much more. Because of the size, it can be ideal for serving up to six people, and comes in a large array of colors, such as red, blue, matte navy, teal, and more.
19. LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier; $98
Ideal for rooms that are up to 547 square feet, the LEVOIT Core 300 air purifier can clean and freshen up the air in your home within 30 minutes. And thanks to its H13 true HEPA filter, this air purifier captures 99.97 percent of airborne particles, including dust, smoke, pollen, odor, and more. Now that’s a breath of fresh air.
20. Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill; $326 (Save $174)
Whether you’re prepping to up your workout game in the new year or you work from home and want a way to exercise without leaving the comfort of your pad, the Goplus 2-in-1 folding treadmill is absolutely worth checking out. On sale starting at $326 (so you could save up to $174), this electric treadmill is available in seven colors and great for walking and jogging at home. It has a top speed of 7.5 miles per hour, while the unit itself folds for easy storage under a bed or couch whenever it’s not in use. It’s also perfect during the winter when it’s too cold outside to go out for a run.
