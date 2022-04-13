New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Trailer Reveals New Monsters
As we inch closer and closer to the release of Stranger Things season 4 this May, Netflix is beginning to put out more photos and behind-the-scenes info to get fans ready. And now, the streaming giant has finally given fans what they've really been waiting for: a brand-new trailer.
In the most recent teaser we got for season 4 from last year, we found out that the group would be reunited in time for spring break, as El and Mike write letters to each other counting down the days. And in this new trailer, which was released on April 12, the kids are back together again—but it seems like the closer they are, the more dangers come forward.
Check out the new (and incredibly creepy) trailer below:
There’s so much to process in the trailer, including that menacing beast with the creepy blue eyes and that tall scary thing at the end of the trailer. A Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund even makes a quick appearance. It's clear that the Duffer Brothers are doubling down on the series's horror vibe this time around.
Stranger Things season 4 release dates
Stranger Things season 4 might be over a month away, but Netflix is starting to really promote it now. We got confirmation in February that the season would be split into two parts, with volume one debuting on Friday, May 27 in time for Memorial Day weekend, and volume two coming out on Friday, July 1, during Fourth of July weekend.