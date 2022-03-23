Nicolas Cage Wants to Play Egghead, the “Terrifying” Villain in 'The Batman' Sequel
The Batman has already crossed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office, which means it’s only a matter of time before Warner Bros. announces a shiny new sequel.
And a new Batman movie means a new Batman villain. The Caped Crusader doesn’t lack for foes: Maybe the next movie will double down on Barry Keoghan as the Joker, who appeared near the end of the first movie? Two-Face? Poison Ivy? Egghead?
Don’t know who Egghead is? He’s a villain created for the campy 1960s Batman TV show with Adam West. Played by horror legend Vincent Price, Egghead fancied himself the smartest criminal in the world, had a prominent bald brow, and peppered his speech with puns like “egg-zactly” and “egg-cellent.” And Warner Bros. already has an actor eager to play him: Nicolas Cage, who stumped for himself at SXSW during an interview with an Austin-based news channel, according to IGN.
“We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as ‘The Batman,’ which I’m excited to see,” Cage said. “I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific. The villain that Vincent Price played on the 1960s show, Egghead, I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I’m down for Egghead.”
While we wait for the sequel to The Batman, WarnerMedia is prepping at least two spinoffs to air on HBO Max: one about Colin Farrell’s Penguin and another set at Arkham Asylum. There are no release dates on either of those yet.