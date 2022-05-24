Make Smoothies All Summer Long With These Ninja Blenders (And Get Them for Their All-time Lowest Prices on Amazon)
When it comes to getting new gadgets for your kitchen, sometimes it’s good to wait for the best deal to come along. If you’ve had a high-tech blender on your wish list for a while, you’ll be happy to know that you can get two Ninja blenders right now for their lowest prices ever on Amazon.
First up, there’s the Ninja Professional blender, which usually retails for $100 but is now starting at just $70. Next is the Ninja compact kitchen system with Auto-iQ: It typically has a price tag of $160 but is now marked down to $110. Outside of Amazon Warehouse deals, these are the most affordable prices we've ever seen on these models, making it an excellent time to upgrade.
Although both units are at an all-time low in terms of price, each offers something a bit different. If you’re looking for a blender that can get the job done and doesn’t take up too much counter space, you’ll want to go for the Ninja Professional. This particular device measures about 6 inches long by 8 inches wide and comes with a 72-ounce pitcher that has a pour spout to help prevent spills. There are six blades inside the pitcher, ideal for pulverizing whole chunks of ice, fruits, and vegetables in seconds. The gadget’s blades are able to operate this quickly because of its 1000-watt motor, which is on the higher end of power options available. You can use this blender for various things like smoothies, dips, sauces, and more. First-time users can use the guide it comes with to find 10 recipes to get started.
On the flip side, the Ninja compact kitchen system with Auto-iQ is an excellent option if you want something with a few more bells and whistles and don’t mind it taking up a bit more space. Like the Ninja Professional, this model comes with a 72-ounce pitcher and uses powerful blades. However, it’s two inches longer, has a motor that'll deliver an extra 200 watts of power, and comes with five more recipes in the included guide. There are also various Auto-iQ preset programs that you can choose on the front of the blender. In addition to the pitcher, you’ll also get an 18-ounce, single-serve travel cup, a 5-cup precision processor bowl, and three extra blades for chopping, mixing doughs, and juice extraction.
Both blenders come highly rated. The Ninja Professional has over 38,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on the site, with many shoppers saying that they love how powerful it is. One user was particularly impressed by how speedy it is to operate. “I puree soups and make smoothies and milkshakes in under [30] seconds of blending. Ice simply gets eaten up, and there are no large chunks as I've found with other brands and models."
Meanwhile, the Ninja compact kitchen system with Auto-iQ has fewer reviews (just under 3000) but a higher 4.8-star rating, and many who have tried it swear by its quality and versatility. “As a blender in general, I feel it will [outperform] most standard blenders, and with the [single-serve] cup included, it does a better job than my [Nutribullet],” one customer wrote.
Head over to Amazon to save on these Ninja blenders while their sale prices are still available.