You Can Save $70 on This Best-Selling Ninja Foodi Air Fryer on Amazon
Whether you’re putting together a summer feast for your family or just want to prep your lunch for the week, an all-in-one cooker can save you time, money, and valuable counter space. Now you can save even more, thanks to Amazon’s latest sale on one of its best-selling all-in-one cookers: the Ninja Foodi OS301. Right now, you can save $70 on this versatile air fryer/pressure cooker combo, bringing the total price down to $130.
The 10-in-1 Ninja Foodi OS301 has a 6.5-quart non-stick ceramic cooking pot, meaning it can cook a 5-pound chicken or 3 pounds of French fries for the whole family. In addition to mains and sides, it can also make yogurt, dehydrate fruits and veggies, and bake cakes.
But those golden air-fried sides are the real highlight here—and to make them extra crunchy, the device utilizes what the company calls "TenderCrisp Technology" which, "lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices, then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish." The package comes complete with cooking charts and 15 chef-inspired recipes so you'll know how to get those mouth-watering results on your first try.
This Ninja Foodi is already a best-seller on Amazon, with almost 30,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. “I find it great for cooking side dishes while your main dish is in the oven (e.g., making roasted potatoes while you have a meat dish cooking at low temp in the oven),” one person wrote. However, some users initially found the size of the machine—it's over 27 pounds—to be intimidating. Still, even that wound up being only a small caveat for many. “It takes up a lot of room, but it is worth it if you are cooking for two or three people max,” another customer wrote.
Check out the Ninja Foodi OS301 air fryer and pressure cooker on Amazon while it’s still on sale.