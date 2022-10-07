You Can Get Up to 72 Percent Off Amazon Devices With These Early October Prime Day Deals
Amazon’s treating budget shoppers to a whole new kind of experience this fall with the Prime Early Access Sale, the retailer’s second Prime Day event of 2022. The savings event, which is exclusive to Prime members, is slated to kick off on Tuesday, October 11 at 12 a.m. Pacific daylight time (PDT) and will last through Wednesday, October 12.
For folks who appreciate stretching their bucks, this October Prime Day is a chance to get holiday shopping done early this year and grab a few fun extras along the way. While the best deals haven’t dropped yet (we don’t expect them to until next week), you can shop select early discounts already. A few of the biggest we’ve seen so far are—surprise, surprise—on Amazon devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TV streaming devices, some of which you can get for up to 72 percent off in markdowns.
Whether you’ve needed to replace your kid’s old busted tablet or you want to beef up your home’s security setup, these top-rated gadgets are a steal at these prices and we don’t expect them to drop much lower than this in the days to come. Discover some of the best deals on Amazon devices headed into the Prime Early Access Sale down below.
The 12 Best Early October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices
1. Save up to 70 percent on Echo devices, including the Echo Auto ($15); Echo Dot Kids, 4th Generation, 2020 release ($25); Echo Dot, 4th Generation ($35); Echo Buds, 2nd Generation ($70); and more.
2. Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD for $60 (Save $60)
3. Save up to 50 percent on Fire TV streaming devices, including the Fire TV Stick ($20) and Fire TV Stick 4K with latest Alexa Voice Remote ($25)
4. Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (50C350KU, 2021 Model) from $250 (Save up to $200)
5. Save up to 50 percent on Kids’ Fire tablets, including the Fire 7 Kids tablet ($60); Fire HD 8 Kids tablet ($70); Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet ($120); and more.
6. Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) for $100 (Save $40)
7. Save up to 50 percent on Fire tablets, including the Fire 7, 2022 release tablet ($45); Fire HD 8, 2020 release tablet ($45); Fire HD 10, 2021 release tablet ($75); and more
8. Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker for $45 (Save $35)
9. Save up to 72 percent on Echo Device bundles including two GE Smart Bulbs, including the Echo Dot, 3rd Generation with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb ($18) and more.
10. Amazon Smart Plug for $13 (Save $12)
11. Get up to $165 off Blink Smart home security cameras and bundles, including the Blink Mini ($30); Blink Outdoor ($60)
12. Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller for $65 (Save $55)