Time To Replace Your Toothbrush? This Smart Electric Toothbrush is on Sale for Its Cheapest Price Ever
According to the American Dental Association (ADA), it’s important to change out your toothbrush once every three to four months, otherwise you run the risk of potentially damaging your pearly whites and exposing your mouth to harmful bacteria.
If yours is starting to get a little “long in the tooth,” it might be time to pick up a new one. Right now, you can score half off on the Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush, so instead of paying $200 for this 4.7-star-rated pick, it'll cost $100. This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this electric toothbrush, which is an “Amazon’s Choice” item and the overall bestseller for rotating power brushes on the site, thanks to more than 5000 reviews from satisfied shoppers.
The Oral-B Genius X Limited isn't just good for scrubbing teeth: It’s also a smart device with artificial intelligence built in, so it will recognize patterns to help improve your brushing style. It can coach you to pay closer attention to areas in your mouth that you might have missed.
The toothbrush can even connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and the Oral-B app to monitor your overall dental hygiene. Plus, it comes with a two-minute timer to make sure you’re brushing for the recommended amount of time for cleaner teeth and gums.
“This brush is packed with features that will help you get one of the cleanest brushes you've ever had,” shared one delighted Amazon reviewer. “The AI mode using your phone to show which areas you're neglecting in real time is so useful, and something I didn't think I needed until I tried it. Not just a gimmick, it actually has made my mouth noticeably cleaner. Pairing with my phone was extremely easy and fast."
If you're grabbing this model, you might want to consider adding a few replacement toothbrush heads to your order as well, just so you have them for the future. It's a good time to do so, because you get five packs on sale for up to nearly 45 percent off, including specialty heads for sensitive teeth ($24) and those made with charcoal bristles ($35).
At $100 (was $200), the Oral-B Genius X Limited is one of the best and most advanced ways to really take care of your oral hygiene. It comes with a rechargeable handle, one brush head, a charger, and a handy travel case when you’re on the go. And as one Amazon customer put it after using this toothbrush, it was the “cleanest my teeth have been in a long time.” Sounds like a win to us.