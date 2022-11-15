This Compact, Quick-Drying Towel Is a Camper’s Best Friend
When packing for a camping trip, a towel is just as essential as a tent or hiking boots. But it’s important to choose the right accessories for the trek, especially if your space is limited. A towel that takes up too much room in your pack or retains excess water can be a problem, but PackTowl’s microfiber cloths are lightweight and fast-drying, making them perfect for situations where you don’t have access to a washer and dryer.
The 85 percent polyester, 15 percent nylon blend makes these towels a lightweight option for on-the-go use. Even better, the fabric dries faster than regular cotton terrycloth and requires less storage space. The UltraLite—PackTowl’s lightest full-sized towel—weighs just 5.1 ounces at its largest size, and is available starting at only $12. Though it’s sleeker than its competitors, the PackTowl is still capable of absorbing several times its weight in water—moisture you can easily wring out before returning the towel to your bag. It also comes with a loop stitched to the corner so you can hang it up to let it fully dry.
It’s easy to see how this could come in handy on the trail. Whether you spill your freeze-dried dinner or get caught in rainy weather, having an easy way to dry off will make the rest of your journey a lot more comfortable. The outdoors isn’t the only place to use the towel: If you’re heading to the gym or the yoga studio, a PackTowl will keep you (and your equipment) dry. It’s also good for cleaning quick messes around the home. (This is especially true if you have kids or pets.)
PackTowl makes a variety of other products, too: There’s the compact UltraLite towel, as well as the versatile Personal towel (starting at $10); the super-absorbent Original towel (also available from $10); and the soft and fluffy Luxe towel (from $11). Every towel comes in multiple designs and sizes, so be sure to order yours from Amazon before your next foray into the great outdoors.