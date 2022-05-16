Schedule Your Pet’s Meals With This Top-Rated Automatic Feeder That’s On Sale
The sad reality of heading back into the office or going away on vacation is that we usually have to leave our pets behind at home. Instead of getting a sitter to come by and feed your animals while you’re away, an automatic feeder can do that for you on a set schedule without any hassle. And you’re in luck, because now one of Amazon’s bestselling automatic feeders is on sale.
The Petlibro automatic pet feeder comes in two sizes and color combinations, some of which you can get for a discount. Originally $80, the 4-liter option is currently marked down in black, so it'll cost $59, saving you 26 percent (you can get it in white for $70). The 6-liter version, also initially priced at $80, is on sale for $76 in white, saving you $4.
Though the Amazon page says the Petlibro device is a “cat feeder,” you can easily use it for dogs as well. The brand says that the 4-liter food tank can store up to 10 days' worth of food for a 22-pound dog and up to 25 days' worth of food for a 12-pound cat. If you opt for the larger 6-liter tank, the amount of food increases (up to 20 days for dog food and 35 days for cat food for pets of comparable size). There’s also an included desiccant bag to keep the food inside the tank fresh, but you’ll need to change it every two weeks.
One of the gadget’s best features is that it lets you schedule your pet’s feedings via a light-emitting diode (LED) screen. You can program up to four meals per day and choose from nine portion control settings through this display. Additionally, you can record 10-second voice messages through the front panel for your four-legged friend to hear when it’s time to eat. Besides the food tank, the device has a 2-inch deep stainless steel food tray for your furry companion to eat from. You set the machine up by plugging it into a wall outlet, but you can also add batteries to it, which will ensure your pet won’t go hungry if the power suddenly fails.
Get your Petlibro automatic pet feeder on Amazon before this deal disappears.