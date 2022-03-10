Flat Tires Are No Match for This Portable Gadget, and Now It’s on Sale
Whether you’re driving a car or getting your bike ready for spring, discovering a flat tire can put a big damper on your day. It pays to plan ahead, and with a portable tire inflator in your trunk or garage, you can gain some much-needed peace of mind in the event that one of your wheels has a bad valve stem, puncture, or any of the other common reasons behind why tires may leak out air. Now for a limited time on Amazon, you can get one of the most popular tire inflators on the market for a steep discount.
Initially $90, the Avid Power tire inflator air compressor is currently on sale for about $56, so you’ll save close to $34. This cordless tool sports a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and has been reviewed by more than 14,000 shoppers, many of whom rave that it offers quick and easy inflation and is simple to use, even for first-timers who have never used a device of this ilk before.
One thing that gives this Avid Power model an edge over competitors is that you can connect it to multiple power sources. It has a rechargeable 20-volt battery and comes with a 12-volt car adapter, which you can use in a bind if you’re stuck in the breakdown lane. The battery pack itself includes a USB port and lights up, revealing how much battery life is left after use.
Another thing that’s nice about this tire inflator, aside from its ergonomic design, is that it can work on car, motorcycle, and bike tires, as well as inflatable toys and balls. You can preset it to your desired tire pressure, too, and it’ll automatically shut off once it reaches it. The brand does make a point of mentioning that it’s not intended for use with large truck tires, and some Amazon reviewers note that while convenient to operate, this Avid Power item can be noisy.
Still, this top-rated product is definitely worth adding to your toolbox or emergency preparedness kit, especially now that it's on sale. Get the Avid Power tire inflator air compressor for $56 on Amazon today, before this offer deflates into a distant memory.