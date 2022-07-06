You Can Save Up to 60 Percent on Amazon Devices Like Echo Dots, Fire Tablets, and More Right Now
Now that we know Amazon Prime Day 2022 is happening on Tuesday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 13, we can start picking out items we hope will be on sale during this 48-hour mega event. Thankfully, if you simply can’t wait until next week for major savings, you don’t have to, because plenty of items are already discounted on the site.
Some of the best early Prime Day deals happening now are on highly sought-after Amazon devices like Echo Dots, Fire tablets, Kindles, and more for up to 60 percent off. Of course, because this is part of Prime Day, you’ll have to be a member to enjoy these savings. (But you can try the Amazon Prime membership out for free for 30 days before paying $15 per month.)
Through this early Prime Day event, you’ll be able to find bargains on several gadgets. If you want to encourage your children to read more this summer, check out the Kindle Kids eReader that’s reduced from $110 to $50. The device comes with a fun cover design, a two-year warranty, and a year of Kids+, which includes an impressive collection of titles including all the Harry Potter books.
You could even spruce up your home’s entertainment system with the hands-free, 4K high-definition Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) that’s now half off. Or you can take your smart home capabilities to a new level with the Echo Dot (4th Gen), currently marked down 60 percent, so you only have to pay $20.
