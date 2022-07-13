20 Amazon Basics Products You Can Get For Even Less During Prime Day 2022
For Prime Day 2022, you can find virtually any type of product—whether it's a kitchen appliance, tech gadget, or just a fun card game—on sale, but what you might not know is that the online retailer has also slashed prices on its own line of already budget-friendly products, too.
Known as Amazon Basics, these items cover a wide spread: You can find top-rated tools and smart home devices, plus pet goods, flatware, and a whole lot more. They're already pretty cheap—in fact, that's one of the line's major selling points. But thanks to these Prime Day 2022 deals, you stand to save even more. Below are 20 of the best Amazon Basics discounts that you still have time to scoop up before this 48-hour sale ends tonight at midnight.
The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Basics Products
1. Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, Pack of 12 for $5 (Save $3)
2. Amazon Basics Replacement Water Filters for Water Pitchers (Compatible with Brita), Pack of 3 for $9 (Save $4)
3. Amazon Basics Single Pole Smart Switch for $12 (Save $5)
4. Amazon Basics Electronics Repair Screwdriver Set, 32 Pieces for $13 (Save $6)
5. Amazon Basics 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set with Scalloped Edge for $14 (Save $7)
6. Amazon Basics Plush Pet Bed from $14 (Save $8)
7. Amazon Basics 5-Cup Coffee Maker with Reusable Filter for $14 (Save $6)
8. Amazon Basics 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector for $16 (Save $3)
9. Amazon Basics Glass Food Storage Containers, Set of 14 for $18 (Save $11)
10. Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat for $21 (Save $13)
11. Amazon Basics Medicine Ball for $23 (Save $21)
12. Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Hangers, Pack of 100 for $27 (Save $17)
13. Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Heavy-Duty Storage Shelving Unit for $27 (Save $13)
14. Amazon Basics Tall Cat Scratching Post for $30 (Save $13)
15. Amazon Basics microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter from $30 (Save up to $39)
16. Amazon Basics Laptop Backpack (Fits Up to 17-Inch Laptops) for $33 (Save $8)
17. Amazon Basics 18-Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Block Set for $41 (Save $22)
18. Amazon Basics 5.3 Gallon Smudge-Resistant Trash Can with Foot Pedal for $44 (Save $7)
19. Amazon Basics Steel Home Security Safe with Programmable Keypad for $83 (Save $37)
20. Amazon Basics Single Monitor Stand for $84 (Save $20)