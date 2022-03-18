Celebrate Women's History Month With This Ruth Bader Ginsburg Funko
When it comes to trailblazing women throughout American history, one figure that comes to mind is the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. During her illustrious career, Ginsburg advocated for civil rights and was a champion for feminism. Now Funko is paying homage to this icon with a Pop! figurine of the Notorious RBG.
As fans of Ginsburg might expect, this figurine features her in Supreme Court justice black robes and one of her recognizable coded jabot collars. In addition, the 3.75-inch-tall toy shows her wearing a pair of green earrings, beige-colored heels, and her signature black-rimmed glasses. This Pop! is part of Funko’s Icons collection, which includes miniature odes other notable people such as President John F. Kennedy, author Stephen King, and artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. You can also keep this Ginsburg Pop! on display with the included window box.
This Funko Pop! of RBG is now available on Amazon for $12. If you’re looking for other ways to immortalize the late Supreme Court justice, check out the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum bobblehead of her, too.