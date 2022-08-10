Headed to College This Fall? You Can Save Up to 40 Percent on Top-Rated Mattress Protectors on Amazon
When it comes to getting a good night’s rest, most folks know that having a solid mattress is a must. But regardless of which type of bed you catch your 40 winks on, keeping it in tip-top condition is almost as important as the quality of the mattress itself. All sorts of stuff you probably don’t want to think about—like dead skin cells, dust mites, and even fungi—could be lurking deep within those hidden coils and building up with each nightly toss and turn if you don’t.
This is especially crucial to keep in mind if you or someone you love is headed off to dorm life come September, as there’s no telling how long those mattresses have been in use or how clean they actually are. Fortunately, there’s a quick fix: Mattress protectors can provide a much-needed barrier between you (or a loved one) and all that potentially unwanted dirt and bacteria. Another benefit is that they may help to extend the lifespan of a bed and keep it looking stain-free. And now for a limited time, you can get the overall top seller on Amazon for up to 40 percent off.
Originally priced starting at $30, SafeRest mattress protectors are on sale from $18 when you clip the on-page coupon located under the price, so you could save upwards of $13, depending on the size you choose. Speaking of sizes, you can grab this 4.6-star-rated protector—which is made from hypoallergenic terry cotton and can fit beds up to 14-inches deep—in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.
While these waterproof protectors can help guard against dust mites and bacteria, many of the more than 237,000 Amazon shoppers who have tried them say they’re great if you’re concerned about spills. “We used this for both of our children, and it was such an ease to use during the potty training months,“ one user wrote. Others love that it works for all kinds of mattresses, even heavier ones like the Purple bed. “We have a [Purple] mattress and didn’t want it getting ruined so I turned to [Amazon] to find a waterproof cover (as we have a toddler). This has met all expectations and saved us MANY times from having to scrub the mattress!“
Whether you're helping your son or daughter get ready for college or you’re just searching for a better way to keep your mattress clean and stain-free, consider grabbing these SafeRest mattress protectors while they’re discounted up to 40 percent on Amazon.