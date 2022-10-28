These Bestselling Samsung Galaxy Watches Are on Sale for up to $70 Off on Amazon
Looking to get into better shape? Nowadays, a smartwatch is one of the best tools to stay focused, monitor your progress, and stay on track to achieve your health goals.
Right now, Amazon’s having a sale on Samsung Galaxy watches, with savings of up to $70 off full retail prices on select models. These tech gadgets not only tell time; they’re also extensions of your Android or Samsung smartphones. Now you don’t have to keep pulling your phone out of your pocket to check the time or receive a new text message; you can just check the smartwatch right on your wrist.
1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4; From $180 (Save up to $70)
Released in 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is on sale from $180 in white, or $70 off, on Amazon—that’s a savings of nearly 30 percent. This sleek and stylish smartwatch tracks your daily vitals and health, including heart rate, sleep cycles and tracking, calories burned, metabolic rate, daily steps, oxygen levels, and more.
Meanwhile, if Google Pay or Samsung Pay are accepted at a store, you can even use the watch to pay for goods and services—thanks to built-in contactless payments. In fact, Amazon reviewers just love this smartwatch, overall.
“This thing is awesome, pairs seamlessly with my Galaxy S20 phone,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The build quality feels great and the features are crazy. It's literally like wearing a small phone on your wrist, but [I] still need my phone for a lot of apps. But, for weather, calls, messages (full keyboard), notifications, just about all the primary functions of your phone right on your wrist.”
In addition to the white shade, which is on sale for the biggest discount, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) in two additional colors: black (for $195) and pink gold (for $199).
2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5; From $250 (Save $30)
On sale starting at $250 (was $280) on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) is the tech company’s newest smartwatch for 2022. It’s just about the same size, look, and feel as the 2021 model above, but the latest version features a new “Sapphire Crystal” display and longer battery life. You’ll get up to 50 hours per charge, which is a lot compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s up to 40 hours.
“This watch is awesome. It is hands down one of the best purchases I’ve made,” raved one delighted customer. “I love it so much. The battery life is amazing and so is the sleep tracking. The sleep tracking is extremely accurate. The customization is awesome. You can make your own watch face and it’s amazing. I love it!”
The 40mm version comes in four colorways: gray, pink gold, silver, and golf edition (which at $299, costs slightly more than the other models). Additionally, you can save about $30 on the 44mm option of the Galaxy 5, with prices starting at $280 for the blue, gray, and silver varieties. For $330, you can grab the 44mm golf edition.
3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro; $399 (Save $51)
Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm) on sale for $399, or $51 off its list price. This model is made from premium materials like titanium (instead of aluminum), and it comes with more features, such as route navigation and “track back” settings for hiking. Additionally, it has a much longer battery life than any of the brand’s other offerings, delivering up to a whopping 80 hours per charge.
“My take is that even though I’m in my late 60’s, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has what I need to maintain my lifestyle and activity routines,” reported a satisfied Amazon reviewer. “I just retired my new Fitbit Charge 5 (after wearing out my 3-year-old Fitbit Charge 2), which I loved and wore to bed to ascertain cardiac fitness. The Watch 5 Pro does everything the Fitbit Charge 5 does and more.”
The 45mm also comes in two colors: black and titanium.
