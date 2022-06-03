This Rotating Oven Can Help You Make Restaurant-Quality Neapolitan Pizzas at Home in 90 Seconds or Less
If you’re a pizza lover, chances are you’ve probably toyed with the idea of owning a backyard, wood-burning oven before in order to make perfectly baked slices. Unfortunately, those can be expensive and aren't very realistic, especially if you live somewhere that doesn’t have enough outdoor space. Thankfully, a new Indiegogo campaign can help you make excellent pizzas at home without any hassle.
The Scorpio is a 16-inch tabletop pizza oven that has a rotating stone inside, so it cooks your pie evenly without you having to move it around every few seconds. Additionally, this portable gadget has a reverse-flow design to circulate the hot air efficiently, and it's made of 304-grade stainless steel, which is resistant to heat, rust, and corrosion. This type of steel is helpful, especially for this oven, because the inside heats up to over 850°F, cooking your pizza in 90 seconds or less.
You can use either propane or wood as the fuel source, and because the Scorpio doesn’t use electricity, you can use this outdoor unit for cookouts, camping trips, beach parties, and more. You’ll be able to use the ceramic viewing window to watch your food as it bakes, and can remove the pizza stone for easy cleaning when you're done.
The Indiegogo campaign has already generated more than $71,000 from 92 backers, far exceeding its goal of $20,000. However, there’s still time to show your support for this gadget by contributing to one of the project’s tiers. Each of the three levels gives you free shipping in the U.S. and at least one Scorpio pizza oven, pizza peel, and fire tool. There’s even a VIP special tier so you'll get double on all these items, meaning you'll receive six pieces in total. You can also add on extra pizza peels if you’d like.
The first tier available is called the Super Early Bird Special, where you can claim one of the remaining nine spots by contributing $899, which gives you a $200 discount off the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the products included. The next tier is the Indiegogo Special, which has all spots available. You can enter this tier by contributing at least $999 and receive $100 off the MSRP. Finally, as previously stated, the VIP special tier gives you double the number of items. It has nine spots open, and you’ll need to contribute at least $1599 to claim one. This level also offers a $599 reduction off the MSRP.
Shipments on the Scorpio pizza oven are expected to go out by October 2022. Check it out on Indiegogo before the campaign ends on Friday, June 24.