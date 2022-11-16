Your Holiday Wish Has Been Granted: Figgy Pudding SPAM Is Here!
SPAM and figgy pudding are similar in surprising ways: Both foods are prominent in pop culture, but their ingredients are a mystery to many people. That makes SPAM’s new figgy pudding variety one of the more confusing (but fun) items you’ll see this holiday season.
As Food & Wine reports, SPAM Figgy Pudding combines a traditional British Christmas dish with an American pantry staple. Though it’s served for dessert today, figgy pudding originated as a meat and fruit stew in the 14th century. The modern “pudding,” made by steaming a fruit-studded, spiced cake into a dome shape, can contain beef fat, so it hasn’t strayed too far from its savory origins.
SPAM is also less complicated than it sounds. The classic product contains just six ingredients: pork, salt, water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrite. For this seasonal spin, the makers at Hormel have expanded that list to include winter spices and flavorings associated with the dessert. Cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and cloves have all been added to the canned meat blend, along with fig and orange flavors.
Like the rest of your holiday shopping, you should plan to buy your SPAM Figgy Pudding sooner rather than later. The special item is available while supplies last in two packs of 12-ounce cans. You can purchase yours for $10 on Amazon.
If you’re unsure how to serve sweet SPAM at your holiday gathering, Hormel has some suggestions. Consider slicing it up and adding it to a charcuterie board, making a crispy skewer appetizer, or serving it with Dutch baby pancakes for breakfast Christmas morning.
SPAM’s greatest asset is its versatility. You can read more creative ways SPAM is consumed around the world for inspiration here.
