'Ahsoka' and 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 are Coming in 2023
On May 27, Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi, who will be getting his own show on Disney+. Set years after the end of Revenge of the Sith but years before things start to look up in A New Hope, we find Obi-Wan “in hiding and living a very sort of solitary life,” as McGregor told USA Today.
In Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Empire is on the rise, the Republic is no more, and Obi-Wan is living in exile in a cave on the desert planet of Tatooine. “Sometimes it feels like he’s accepted that it’s over, that the Jedi Order is done and that the war was lost,” McGregor said. “And other times I feel like he’s still got hope in him.”
The last time Obi-Wan saw Anakin, he left him for dead on the fiery planet of Mustafar, walking away as his body ignited. But even after Anakin turned to the Dark Side, Obi-Wan still cares for him. “Obi-Wan loves Anakin, and he was his brother. It weighs so heavily on him that he lost him to the Dark Side and grieves for him, but at the same time he feels a sense of responsibility for that, and therefore a guilt that he didn’t stop it from happening,” McGregor said. “It’s quite complicated and quite heavy what he’s carrying in terms of his feelings for Anakin.”
We’ll get to see the result of all this work when the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi drop on Disney+ on May 27.
Ahsoka and The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere in 2023
Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere coincides with Star Wars Celebration, an annual event where Disney hypes one of its biggest franchises with new announcements and trailers. The biggest news so far came when Disney announced that both the third season of The Mandalorian and the new show Ahsoka—starring Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan—will be coming in 2023. That's pretty much all we know right now, but that should be enough to get the internet talking.