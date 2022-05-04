Darth Vader Returns in New Trailer for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'
Today is Star Wars Day, and Disney+ is providing the goodies. The streamer just dropped a new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will see Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back in their respective roles as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader for the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.
The show is set after the end of that movie with Obi-Wan living in exile on Tatooine, observing the young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from a distance. Along the way, he meets some resistance from the boy’s guardian, Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton). Meanwhile, the Empire is riding high, and Darth Vader dispatches the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) and his underlings, Reva (Moses Ingram) and the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang), to track down his old master.
How will it all shake out? Watch the new trailer below:
Darth Vader appears in the new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi
Darth Vader only shows up at the very end of the trailer, as we see his suit activate and hear his iconic breathing. It’s unclear if James Earl Jones, who has provided Vader’s iconic voice for decades, will be involved. We don’t even actually see Hayden Christensen in the trailer—that big reveal is likely being kept secret until the premiere.
Obi-Wan Kenobi also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. The first two episodes will drop on Disney+ on May 27. There are six episodes in total; the remaining four will drop on Wednesdays.