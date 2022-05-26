Rey’s Parents From the 'Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy Have Names Now
The Star Wars sequel trilogy was famous for making up the story as it went along. At first, we heard that Rey (Daisy Ridley) was abandoned by her parents as a child, presumably because they had some important secret we would learn about in later installments. Then we found out in The Last Jedi that they were "no one" and that her family was nothing special in the grand galactic scheme of things. But then we found out in The Rise of Skywalker that her dad was actually the son of Emperor Palpatine (or rather an imperfect clone of him, to be specific), which makes her related to the greatest force of evil in the galaxy.
Rey’s parents became such an afterthought that we're just now learning their names, more than two years after The Rise of Skywalker's release. The information comes in the upcoming novel Shadow of the Sith by Adam Christopher, and in a new excerpt, it’s revealed that their names are Dathan (Rey's dad) and Miramir (her mother).
Star Wars is “moving on from the Skywalker saga”
Might Dathan and Miramir ever show up again? That’s hard to tell. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently said that they’re looking to leave behind the Skywalker saga, which is what the majority of the Star Wars movies have focused on so far:
"Just staying within the construct of [George Lucas’] storytelling, to keep chipping away at that, I think would be wrong. It’s our job to step away now, but still have a connection to the mythology that George created. That won’t stop. But we are moving on from the Skywalker saga. That’s what’s taking a lot of time, discussion, and thought right now."
There are still a few upcoming projects set during the Skywalker saga, including Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, which premieres on May 27. It sees Ewan McGregor making his return as Obi-Wan, alongside Hayden Christensen, who's reprising his role as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker.