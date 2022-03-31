Reviewers Say This Steam Cleaner Loosens Up Dirt and Grime “In Seconds” and Now It’s Over $70 Off
Sometimes the only way to get tough stains out of wood, laminate, and other types of flooring is to blast them with steam. Cleaners are designed to do this work by bringing hot water past the boiling point, which produces vapors. When this pressurized steam is released through a brush, nozzle, or other attachment, it can help to loosen up grease, grime, and other set-in muck, plus it kills bacteria because it can’t live at temperatures above 149°F (65°C). Now just in time for spring cleaning, you can get one of Amazon’s most sought-after steam cleaners on sale.
You'd typically have to pay $260 to get the McCulloch MC1385 deluxe canister steam cleaner, but it's discounted $71 on Amazon, so for a limited time, you can get it for $189.
This steam cleaner is useful if you tend to see messes all over the floors inside and outside your home. The device has a 64-ounce water tank and, according to the brand, it only takes 12 minutes to heat water up to 212°F. Once the water is fully warmed up, it's good for up to 120 minutes of steam, which is longer than any other McCulloch model. You can maneuver around with it a lot, courtesy of the 18-foot power cord and 10-foot hose it comes with. Additionally, you'll get 23 accessories, including a mop head and pads, angled nozzle, squeegee, and multiple brushes.
Overall, this cleaner is versatile and works on most types of floors, appliances, outdoor furniture, grouting, and countertops. With more than 8000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, it's earned a lot of fans. "What I love about this is that, unlike the old 'spray and wipe' methods of cleaning, you steam an area, and within seconds, the dirt and grime simply loosen up and [are] easily wiped with a microfiber towel. No making multiple passes, respraying, none of that," one customer wrote. Others appreciated how easy it was to assemble and use. "I really love the steam control that lets me adjust how much steam I want to come blasting out of it," another noted.
Many just love how this steam cleaner can tackle anything, even cleaning cars and trucks. Check out the McCulloch MC1385 deluxe canister steam cleaner on Amazon before this deal gets wiped away.