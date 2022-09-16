'Stranger Things' Producer Considered a 'Deadpool' Crossover
Disney has turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe into one the most successful entertainment enterprises in history, and every studio under the sun has been trying to hop on the mega-franchise bandwagon ever since. Netflix has been a little more transparent than some of its competitors when it comes to its desire to have a cinematic universe to call its own, with a bunch of projects based on The Witcher in production, threats of a Gray Man universe looming, and hints that Stranger Things could get spinoffs galore.
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have thus far mostly focused on the original show. We know that a Stranger Things spinoff is in development, but it won’t come about until after the mothership show ends and will be “very different” from that series.
Shawn Levy says a Stranger Things/Deadpool crossover is “on the table”
But Netflix and the producers behind the show are obviously thinking longer-term about how to create a lasting Stranger Things franchise. And why wouldn’t they, when it’s become so universally popular and widely watched?
“Yes, we are building out the STCU, and now that I’m spending time with [chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment] Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe,” Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy told Variety at the recent Emmy Awards. “So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU.”
Levy has worked on a ton of projects over the years, notably a slew of movies with Ryan Reynolds, including Free Guy and The Adam Project. He was also tapped to direct the third Deadpool film, which will be be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Variety asked Levy if a Stranger Things/Deadpool crossover might be in the future.
“Funnily enough, [Deadpool star] Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a Deadpool-Stranger Things crossover,” Levy said. “We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table.”
Given the nature of the Merc with a Mouth as a superhero who is constantly breaking the fourth wall, this kind of proposition could work … maybe.