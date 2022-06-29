The Duffer Brothers Hint at Steve’s Fate in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 2
We’ve got a good news, bad news situation here: Everyone is worried about Steve Harrington and his potential fate in Stranger Things season 4 part 2. Anywhere you go on the internet, you’ll find people stressed that everyone's favorite babysitter might perish before the final season.
In a new interview with Variety, Ross and Matt Duffer talked about Steve and the possibility of his death. Surprisingly, instead of playing coy, they were pretty direct in terms of the theory going around that Steve will get interdimensional rabies or something from the demobat bite.
That said, they also did not deny that Steve could bite the dust in the final episodes.
Will Steve Harrington die in Stranger Things season 4 part 2?
In the interview, reporter Kate Aurthur says, “I’m worried about Steve.” And the Duffers laugh, adding that they fully realize “everyone” is worried about Steve. That fact alone is a good sign. The fact they are good-natured about how much people love Steve and understand how much fans like him is a pretty great sign for fans.
Then Arthur asks, “How lethal do we think being bitten by a demobat is?”
Matt Duffer replied, “I wouldn’t worry about the bat thing. That’s more my thing, I have this thing, I’m worried about bats. So anyway, that was just me fixating on bats the moment I wrote that.”
Arthur follows up with, “So, he’s going to die in some other way?”
Matt says, “If he’s going to die, it’s not going to be from the bat bite.”
It’s not the most reassuring thing Matt could have said, but as the showrunners, they don’t want to spoil their own show either. Let's take comfort in their original reaction, saying “everyone is worried about Steve!” with a laugh more so than the bat bite debunking.
It doesn’t sound like Steve will die, but at least if he does die, the Duffers will give him a heroic ending.