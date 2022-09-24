Watch These New ’Stranger Things’ Season 4 Bloopers and Try Not to Laugh
It feels like a lifetime ago that we were blessed with Stranger Things season 4, but in reality, it’s somehow only been a couple of months. The wait for season 5 is going to be a difficult one, but it’ll certainly be worth it in the end. Without a doubt, the sci-fi series is the biggest Netflix Original to date, and we’re so sad it’ll be ending soon. Not only is the storyline so addicting, but the cast is absolutely phenomenal as well.
Fortunately, we’ll still be able to keep up with the cast of Stranger Things while we wait for news on the final season, as many of the actors have signed on for other projects. For instance, Millie Bobby Brown will star in Enola Holmes 2, which hits Netflix this November. Plus, the cast continues to do press for Stranger Things, and the recent Tudum event was no exception.
Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbour, and Joseph Quinn all showed up for Netflix’s annual fan event to answer some questions and share hilarious bloopers from Stranger Things season 4.
Though fans hoped Tudum would bring news about Stranger Things season 5, there isn’t much to share at this time. The writers began working on the final season in August, and there isn’t a filming date scheduled — at least that we know of yet.
Hopefully, 2023 will bring a lot of news about Stranger Things season 5, which David Harbour has estimated will likely come out in mid-2024. We could expect another summer release for the final season, or perhaps Netflix will wait for fall in time for the spooky season.
