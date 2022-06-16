Need a Last-Minute Father’s Day Gift? You Can Get Sun Joe Outdoor Tools for up to 50 Percent Off on Amazon
Father's Day is happening this Sunday, June 19, but if you're still stumped for what to grab Dad this year, there's no need to panic. You can still shop for great Father's Day gifts on Amazon, and if you choose the expedited shipping option, many items will still arrive before the big event. Not only that, but you can still find some fantastic deals, like this mega-sale happening on top-rated Sun Joe products on the site.
For a limited time, you can save up to 50 percent on select outdoor tools from this brand, including chainsaws, pressure washers, and other useful gadgets. If Pops is the one at home who handles all the lawn care and upkeep in the backyard, then these markdowns couldn't have come at a better time.
One of the best values is on the 4.4-star-rated Sun Joe SPX3001 electric pressure washer. Originally $230, it's currently on sale for $121, so you'll save about 47 percent. More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have tried it out and rave about the powerful 14.5-amp/1800-watt motor and the way this tool can generate up to 2030 PSIs (pounds per square inch) of pressure, as well as up to 1.76 GPMs (gallons per minute) of water flow. Because it's so heavy-duty, many users claim this is great for handling tough cleanup jobs around the house, like removing grease deposits from concrete, clearing away caked-on mud and stuck-on grime from patio spaces, and even cleaning cars, RVs, boats, siding, barbecue grills, and more.
Another tool worth checking out is the Sun Joe SWJ803E electric multi-angle pole chainsaw, which you can get for as low as $52 right now. This 4.5-star-rated pick has a telescoping pole that can extend up to 8.8 feet up, with a 14-foot overhead reach, and many of the more than 8000 customers on Amazon who have reviewed it say this makes it ideal for cutting hard-to-reach branches, thin logs, and tree limbs up to 9.5-inches thick. It's also powered by a 8-amp motor, and because it doesn't run on gas, there aren't any extra fueling costs involved or issues with smoke and fumes to contend with.
These aren't the only Sun Joe outdoor tools available at a discount—you can also grab a metal detector (on sale for $79 off), cordless electric fire starter kit (marked down by $59), or even a cordless two-speed drill driver kit (reduced by $20) for significantly less right now than what you'd normally pay. If you choose expedited shipping, you can also get all of these gadgets before Father's Day, so don't let these Sun Joe deals on Amazon pass you by.