This Top-Rated Electric Pressure Washer Is Great for Clearing Away Winter Grime
Winter can be tough on your home. Snow, ice, and other common cold-weather problems can lead to dirt and grime buildup, and everything from your front entrance walkways to your exterior siding can look worse for wear come spring. Pressure washing can help, as this cleaning method allows you to cover large areas—think decks, fences, and driveways—quickly and get rid of caked-on stains and other residue more efficiently than a regular wet sponge ever could. And now for a limited time, you can get one of the best electric pressure washers on Amazon for a huge discount.
Originally $200, the Sun Joe SPX3000 is on sale for $122, so you'll save $78. This nearly 40-percent-off markdown is the lowest price we've seen for this tool all year, which means it's a great time to consider grabbing one, especially if sprucing up your outdoor area is high on your spring cleaning to-do list.
You don't have to be an expert to figure out how to use a pressure washer, as this model makes the whole process fairly streamlined. It has an 1800-watt motor that can generate up to 2030 PSI (pounds per square inch) of water flow, and releases a little under two gallons per minute (GPM) when the nozzle is released at minimum pressure. Just point it at what you'd like to clean—the brand says it's ideal for decks, driveways, and even cars and boats—and let this Sun Joe electric pressure washer do the rest. It even has an automatic shut-off feature that'll kick in when your unit isn't in use so you can save energy.
More than 43,000 Amazon shoppers have tried it out firsthand and consider it not only useful, but fun to operate. "This thing is great but insanely addictive," one reviewer wrote. "... I'm a ruthless power washing machine now." Another raved: "I love this electric power washer!! It has lots of power. I can just pull it out, plug it in and it is ready to use. It is quiet too." Several other customers who had previously used gas-operated power washers claimed they now prefer the Sun Joe SPX3000. "Have owned [gas-operated] power washers," one user wrote. "This electric power washer exceeds the gas performance without the bother of oil and flammable liquid."
Give this 4.5-star-rated electric pressure washer a try for yourself and save $78 in the process—your home's exterior will thank you for it later.