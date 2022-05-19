Bring Your Favorite Ice Cream to the Beach With S’well’s New Ice Cream Coolers and Bowls
From s’mores to popsicles, there are many delicious desserts to relish during the summer months. However, some of them, like ice cream, are quick to melt as temperatures rise. S’well, a brand that's best known for water bottles and other insulated products, recently announced two additions to its lineup that'll help you enjoy some nice treats without sweating over how to keep them cool.
The first item available is the ice cream pint cooler. The 16-ounce receptacle can fit most standard pints and will keep them frozen for hours, even if you take one outside while it’s hot out. These storage containers are also condensation-free and leak-proof, so there’s no need to worry about them slipping out of your hands. The coolers are available for $35 and come in three colorful patterns: Rose Agate, Azurite Marble, and Teakwood. These are top-rack, dishwasher-safe, but you'll need to hand wash the lids.
If you want to share your favorite flavors while you’re out and about, you’ll need some bowls to hold the scoops. S’well just released new 10-ounce bowls, which are durable, portable, and even come in the same three patterns to match the coolers. Furthermore, these bowls are also top-rack, dishwasher-safe.
All the items in this latest collection are reusable and made with the brand's own Therma-S’well technology so they’re triple-layer vacuum insulated to help your food stay colder for even longer. Plus, they use 18/8 food-grade stainless steel; this is the material often used for household kitchen equipment and piping, and it's resistant to corrosion and oxidation. They’re also free of bisphenol A (BPA) and bisphenol S (BPS), which are harmful chemicals that can often be found in plastics or beverage linings.
Make sure to check out S’well to get your ice cream cooler and pint bowls ahead of your next cookout.