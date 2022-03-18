Reviewers Say This Best-Selling Coffee Maker Is A Cheap And Easy Way To Make Cold Brew At Home—And It’s Now On Sale
As we slowly creep out of winter and into the warmer spring days, mornings drinking a refreshing cup of cold brew coffee aren’t too far away. If you don’t want to go to your local coffee shop every morning or buy a pre-made bottle from the grocery store, you’ll need the right coffee maker. Fortunately, Amazon’s best-selling cold brew coffee maker is currently on sale.
The Takeya deluxe cold brew coffee maker has received almost 50,000 5- and 4-star ratings from reviewers, who say it’s been an easier, more affordable way to enjoy cold brew at home. You can now get it on Amazon for as little as $22.
This cold brew coffee maker features a durable stain-proof pitcher, silicone handle, air-tight lid, and a fine mesh filter that twists into the top. Though this device is mainly known for making cold brew, it can also do hot coffee. The dishwasher-safe device comes in 1-quart and 2-quart sizes, and three different lid and handle colors.
One of the biggest reasons reviewers love it so much is because it’s easy to use and clean. Just put one or two cups of your favorite coarsely ground coffee into the filter, which you'll twist into the lid. Then fill the pitcher up with 4.5 to 7 cups of water, making sure you leave space at the top so the filter can fit. Next, tighten the coffee maker lid, shake it for 30 seconds, and leave it in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Once you’re ready for your refreshing cup of joe, unscrew the lid, take out the filter, and rinse the top before screwing it back on and aligning it to the pitcher’s handle to pour.
Many reviewers have commented that having this coffee maker has saved them money over the years. One customer liked that you have more customization over how your coffee turns out. “Overall though, it's a much cheaper alternative to [pre-made] cold brews, and you can control the strength and taste of your coffee by selecting the brand/grounds/roast you want and by adding more or less [grounds] to the filter,” the reviewer wrote. Others mentioned that the pitcher seemed to “leak” out water, which seemed to happen when the carafe was overfilled. Customers found the solution to this problem is to screw the top and filter onto the pitcher and then pour out any excess water.
Check out the Takeya deluxe cold brew coffee maker on Amazon so you’re ready when spring truly arrives.