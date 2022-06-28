'The Boys' Season 3 "Herogasm": Every Cameo From the 'Imagine' Parody
"Herogasm," the sixth episode in season 3 of The Boys, is streaming now on Amazon Prime. While fans knew it was going to be one of the show’s most graphic episodes yet just based on the title alone, what they weren’t necessarily prepared for was another amazing pop culture parody.
Warning: Spoilers from The Boys season 3 episode 6 ahead.
After tackling Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi commercial earlier in the season, The Boys set its sights on yet another controversial moment at the top of episode 6 when it poked a bit of fun at Gal Gadot’s 2020 “Imagine” cover video.
To recap, as COVID-19 began sending countries into lockdown in 2020, the Wonder Woman star teamed up with a handful of celebrities, including fellow comic book actors Natalie Portman (Thor), Amy Adams (Man of Steel), and Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers), for a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”
While the video was meant to inspire viewers and promote togetherness, many criticized Gadot and company for being “out of touch.” The actress has since agreed with critics that the video’s release wasn’t the right thing, admitting that, “It was in poor taste.” It was one of the most talked-about pop culture moments of 2020, so it’s only fitting that The Boys put its own spin on it.
As the episode begins, The Deep is recording a video on his phone which mimics Gadot's video, telling his viewers that the last few days have left him feeling a little philosophical following the supervillain attacks. He then begins to sing “Imagine” before being joined by several celebrities who tie the spoof together.
Joining The Deep and various members of The Seven were some of today’s biggest stars, including:
- Patton Oswalt
- Josh Gad
- Mila Kunis
- Ashton Kutcher
- Elizabeth Banks
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Aisha Tyler
- Rose Byrne
There are still two more episodes of The Boys left to air this season, and you can bet that things are probably going to get even more twisted before its finale airs on July 8.