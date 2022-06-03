Save a Bundle on These Tineco iFLOOR Devices That Will Vacuum and Mop Your Floors at the Same Time
When you're cleaning up around the house, a device that can do more than one thing can save you time, money, storage space, and most of all, peace of mind. This is especially important when it comes to big spills, and now for a limited time, you can get a gadget on sale that'll mop and vacuum up messes simultaneously.
The Tineco iFLOOR 3 wet and dry vacuum is currently marked down on Amazon by $75, so you can get it for $225 instead of its usual $300. This cordless unit, which has a 4.6-star rating on the site, uses a 150-watt brushless motor to suck up debris like pet hair, then uses a roller to scrub floors so they're free of stuck-on dirt and grime. You can operate this two-in-one device for up to 25 minutes at a time on all types of sealed flooring, including hardwood, tile, stone, and laminate surfaces (just avoid using it on rugs or other rough surfaces). Even better, the iFLOOR 3—which is nearly 10 pounds—offers a built-in display panel that will tell you how much battery life is left, reveal if your brush is tangled, and more. Once the roller gets dirty, you can press a button on the handle to activate the model's self-cleaning function.
With more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon, the Tineco iFLOOR 3 is a crowd-pleaser online. Many customers were surprised by how much the gadget picks up. “Even when the floor looks ‘clean’ to the naked eye, the Tineco's dirty water tank tells a different story, and you will be cleaning grime you had no idea existed (especially if you have an older hardwood floor with gaps between the boards)," one shopper wrote. Several others claim that it's great for pet owners and those who want to spend less time cleaning. "I am beyond happy with this wet dry vacuum," another user raved. "It sucks up all the dirt and fur and I can mop at the same time! I’m in heaven! This cuts my cleaning time in half."
The iFLOOR 3 comes with a cleaning brush, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, charging base, adaptor, brush roller, and a small bottle of the brand's deodorizing and cleaning solution. However, if you want more solution, you can grab it on Amazon for an extra $25. And if you miss the deal on the iFLOOR 3 (which is set to expire by the end of today), you can always buy the original cordless Tineco iFLOOR for $169, marked down from $185. If you clip the on-page coupon, you can save an additional $25, bringing the total price down to $149. This unit weighs less, but has a slightly smaller water tank than the iFLOOR 3 and can run for up to 22 minutes. It also doesn't have the same built-in display panel, but it can still mop and vacuum floors.
Head over to Amazon to get your hands on the Tineco iFLOOR 3 wet and dry vacuum before the sale ends after today, and don’t forget to grab the deodorizing and cleaning solution for $25. If you miss the Tineco iFLOOR 3 deal but still love what the gadget does, be sure to check out the original iFLOOR, which you can also get for a sweet discount right now.