Host More Cookouts This Summer and Save on These Top-Rated Weber Gas Grills
Looking for the perfect outdoor grill to make all your favorite dishes this summer? Chances are, you're grappling with the same question that has hounded aspiring pitmasters for years now: Are gas grills really better than charcoal?
While charcoal units have a certain allure—especially if you relish the unique flavor that meats have once they've absorbed all that smoke from the briquettes—there's no denying that gas-based models are a more convenient alternative, as they typically heat up faster, offer precise temperature control, and are less messy to operate (so no more ash flying everywhere).
In the realm of gas grills, Weber is the brand that reigns supreme, and right now on Amazon, you can get discounts on a couple of top-rated units, like the Weber Spirit II E-210. This 4.8-star-rated outdoor appliance usually retails for just under $551, but you can save more than $150 and get it for $399. True, this is still a big expense, but given that this is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model all year, there's never been a better time to invest in one.
As one of the most celebrated gas grills in the brand's venerated fleet, the Weber Spirit II E-210 runs on propane and boasts two burners, plus a cooking area of up to 450 square inches, so you'll have enough space to cook hot dogs, corn on the cob, zucchini, and more. The main burners are good for generating up to 26,500 BTUs worth of heat, which is important because the more BTUs a grill can produce, the more powerful it's likely to be. Like most other Webers, this unit has sleek, porcelain-enameled cooking grates that are made from cast iron, and many reviewers say these are good for creating thick sear marks on everything from steaks to chicken, which helps to enhance the flavor of your food.
The Weber Spirit II E-210 isn't the only gas grill you can save money on, though. If you don't mind spending a little more, you can get the Weber Spirit II E-310 for $549. Usually priced from $639, you can get it for up to $134 off depending on which version you grab (you can choose from natural gas or propane-fueled models). It's larger than the E-210, offering three burners instead of two, and it generates up to 30,000 BTUs. But aesthetically, the two are comparable: You'll get the same cooking grates, as well as an open cart design and side tables with built-in hooks, so storing all your grilling tools will be a breeze.
It's also the fourth overall bestselling propane gas grill on Amazon; more than 1100 shoppers have helped it earn an impressive 4.7-star rating on the site. "Cooking is even, controlled with few flare-ups, and meats still have a nice, smoky flavor and great grill marks," one satisfied customer wrote. Many grillers love that you can fuel this version with natural gas and found that it was relatively easy to assemble compared to other options.
Let this be the summer you finally take the plunge and get a Weber. With these deals on the E-210 and E-310, you can save a little extra. More importantly, you'll be investing in a grill that'll last you and your family for years to come.