10 Weird But Genius Grooming Products Under $20
Amazon is chock-full of eccentric products and whimsical staples, especially in the grooming department. To enhance your daily personal care and hygiene routines, check out some of our favorite weird—but genius—grooming products. Even better? They’re all under $20, so there’s no need to break the bank. From a crystal deodorant to a palm-sized scalp massager, here are all of our top picks.
1. Thai Crystal Deodorant; $10
Ditch your traditional deodorant in favor of an all-natural option, like this one from Positive Essence. According to the manufacturer, it's made from mineral salt, which is free of harsh chemicals, and works to eliminate body odor for up to 12 hours. And, because it won’t clog pores, it’s suitable for all skin types.
2. LastSwab Reusable Cotton Swabs; $12
Cotton swabs are incredibly versatile—they can be used for all kinds of things, like crafting, cleaning, or applying makeup—but they’re also harmful to the environment. Enter these reusable ones from LastObject: Just one is meant to replace 1000 single-use swabs, and you can clean it off easily with soap and water. The sturdy silicone and nylon construction allows for added durability, while the included storage case makes it convenient to travel with.
3. Tomata Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit, Set of 6; $10
We don’t know who needs to hear this, but please stop popping pimples with your dirty fingers. Instead, opt for this blackhead remover tool kit, which has amassed more than 5000 reviews on Amazon. This set comes with six stainless steel tools, all of which have ergonomic handles for a firm, slip-resistant grip. The leather case is an added bonus, too.
4. Rainbow Rovers Make-Up Remover Cloths, Pack of 3; $17
These colorful cloths effectively remove even the most stubborn foundation, mascara, eyeliner, and more. The super-soft microfiber fabric is gentle on the skin (read: no irritation), so all you need to do is add water and wipe away. Better still, the cloths are fully machine washable and designed to be reused up to 1000 times.
5. MasterMedi Tongue Scraper, Pack of 2; $10
Improve your oral hygiene with a pack of tongue scrapers. These wildly popular tools from MasterMedi have more than 68,000 Amazon reviews (and counting). They’re constructed from sturdy, rust-resistant stainless steel. Meanwhile, the handy U-shape design lets you reach all corners of your tongue, and the two handles will help you maintain a solid grip. They even come with individual cases, so you won't need to worry about how to store them when they're not in use.
6. myHomebody Konjac Facial Sponges, Pack of 4; $13
Made from the root of the konjac plant, these biodegradable sponges are designed to gently cleanse your face, meaning they’re safe for all skin types. Two sponges are infused with activated charcoal, while the other two contain aloe vera (famous for its anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties). You can also snag this four pack in five other varieties, with select combos featuring turmeric (which can rejuvenate dull-looking skin and help reduce the appearance of dark under-eye circles) and lavender (celebrated for its soothing effects on blemish-prone complexions).
7. FREATECH Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush; $7
This ingenious brush might look like a torture device, but it's actually like getting two great grooming products for the price of one. It works as a scalp massager and can also be great for spreading shampoo evenly throughout your hair, plus it's garnered more than 46,000 reviews on Amazon. The soft silicone bristles tenderly scrub the scalp without scratching sensitive areas, and many shoppers claim it's effective for reducing flaky buildup from dandruff. It's available in eight colors, and its compact size means it will fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, while the non-slip grooves offer stability.
8. YOUKOOL Double-Sided Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush, Pack of 2; $7
Exfoliating your lips might seem strange, but it can actually offer a number of benefits: Experts say it helps reduce discoloration, dryness, and can potentially even make your pout look plumper. These dual-sided silicone lip brushes have 5000-plus perfect 5-star ratings on Amazon. One side delicately exfoliates, while the other offers round bristles that can stimulate blood circulation, which may make your mouth appear softer and fuller. The ergonomic handles add a nice touch, as does the small compact size of these brushes, which allow for easy portability.
9. Gloves in a Bottle Hand Lotion; $14
If you have extremely dry skin on your hands to the extent that it causes painful cracks to form between your fingers or on your palms, chances are a regular moisturizer just won't cut it. You may want to try this conditioning lotion instead, as it essentially works like an invisible pair of gloves to protect your skin and help facilitate the healing process. With more than 7000 Amazon reviews, this lightweight, non-greasy formula can last for up to 12 hours and features glycerin, which locks in hydration. It’s also hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free, making it an excellent choice for those with delicate skin.
10. AQUIS Double-Sided Exfoliating and Cleansing Back Scrubber; $14
Your back is arguably the hardest-to-reach spot on your body, and it’s often neglected in the shower. Fortunately, this scrubber from AQUIS—which has nearly 20,000 Amazon reviews—is here to change that. The textured side is ideal for exfoliation and delivering a deeper clean, while the microfiber side will help leave skin looking smoother and more polished. The dual handles also make it simple to reach every nook and cranny, and when it comes time to clean, all you have to do is throw it in the wash.
