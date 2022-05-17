Beat the Heat (and Save Big) With This Portable Air Conditioner
Hunting for air conditioner deals right now is a bit like trying to find a needle in a haystack. With summer right around the corner, most big-name brands won't be slashing prices on their bestselling units anytime soon. But Amazon is a bit different, because they're offering major discounts every day on all kinds of products, making it one of the few sites where you can still find bargains on these highly sought-after home appliances. And right now, you can snag one of the most popular portable air conditioners online for a little over $100 off its usual retail price.
The Whynter ARC-14S is a high-powered portable air conditioner that also works as a dehumidifier, so it's like getting two appliances for the price of one. This unit typically costs more than $600, but you can get it for $500 while supplies last. That's still a significant investment for most families, but given that most on the market retail for about $600 or more, this sizable discount makes it worthwhile.
Generally speaking, portable air conditioners feel like an upgrade over window units, as they work best in areas where a traditional AC won't fit and are easier to install and move around. With this particular model, you'll feel a difference immediately: It can cool down rooms that are under 500 square feet with ease and has a chilling capacity of up to 14,000 British thermal units (BTUs).
Compared to another well-regarded model, the Whynter Elite ARC-122DS (also on sale for $500), the ARC-14S is more impressive, just in terms of BTUs. Rather than use a single hose for cooling, it has an efficient dual-hose system, so one hose will expel all the hot air that's already in your pad while the other sucks in fresh air from the outside. Additionally, it comes with a remote, a protective cover, and a washable pre-filter and carbon filter.
More than 7000 Amazon shoppers have used the Whynter ARC-14S, with nearly 70 percent giving it a 5-star rating. "The unit delivers very cold, clean and filtered air conditioning in spades. We set the cooling thermostat at a very comfy 72 degrees. [It] had no problem reaching and maintaining this level," one reviewer wrote. While some weren't too keen on the noise it emits (most portable models that use a dual-hose system tend to be loud), others claim it's not that big of a deal. "I've been using this unit for about a year and a half now and I still love it," one user wrote. "I sleep with it running right next to my bed. Took some time to accommodate to its hum, but it's certainly [quiet] enough and has a consistent enough sound that you can sleep with it running in the same room."
Grab the Whynter ARC-14S on Amazon for $100 off, or if you looking for something more budget-friendly, check out some of the other portable air conditioners available on the site.