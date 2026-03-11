6 of the Most Valuable Musical Instruments in the World

If you have a trained ear—or just a strong sense of music and tone—it’s easy to hear the difference between a cheap instrument and a well-made model built to resonate across the world's greatest concert halls. But some instruments exceed all others, both in terms of their sound and in terms of their cost.

This list features some of the most expensive and valuable instruments ever sold, and you may notice that each and every one of them was made by the iconic craftsman Antonio Stradivari. This legendary instrument-maker lived from around 1644 to 1737 in Cremona, Italy, and his way of making violins set the standard for centuries to come. Widely recognized as the greatest violin-maker of all time, Stradivari also made fine cellos, violas, and harps that have also sold for extremely steep prices.

These instruments are noteworthy for their historical value as well as their exquisite appearances, but what truly makes them stand out is the fact that many classical musicians have said that their sound is simply the best in the world. Scientists have not been able to pinpoint an exact reason for this, though one hypothesis proposes that the Little Ice Age that occurred between 1300 and 1850 may have produced spruce trees that grew more slowly and thus were denser, providing better sound.

Additional analysis has suggested that the wood Stradivari used for his violins was treated with copper, aluminum, and calcium, which might have refined their sounds ever-so-slightly. Another study found that the instruments mimic the human voice nearly perfectly. Still other analyses have proposed that Stradivari-made instruments only sound so good because they are so expensive and so fabled, creating a bias that makes even the greatest musicians inclined to rate them above all others.

Either way, Stradivari instruments are the stuff of legend, and they have price tags to match. Read on to discover six of the world's most expensive instruments.

"The Macdonald" Stradivarius Viola

Tim Ingles, Director of Ingles & Hayday displays the Macdonald Viola | South China Morning Post/GettyImages

Value: $30 Million (Estimated)

The Macdonald Stradivarius Viola is currently valued at around $30 million, which would make it the world’s most expensive musical instrument. This viola was valued at $45 million when it went on the market in 2014, but failed to sell at that cost; still, it remains one of the world’s grandest and most valuable instruments, as it is one of only 10 known surviving violas created by master Antonio Stradivari during his “golden period” in the early 18th century. The instrument is believed to be his best work, according to fine instrument auctioneer Tim Ingles, per a video shared on the Sotheby’s website at the time.

“To any passionate musician there is something mystical about it, as if it were the holy grail of string instruments,” wrote violist David Aaron Carpenter on the Sotheby’s website. “Modern violas have tried to imitate it but never equaled it. If I had to compare it to another field of creation, I’d say it’s like asking an art lover to choose between the ‘Mona Lisa’ and a perfect reproduction of the ‘Mona Lisa.’ Unimaginable!”

"The Baron Knoop" Stradivarius Violin

Value: $23 Million (Rumored)

In March 2025, an anonymous buyer reportedly paid $23 million for another Stradivari-made violin, which would make it the world’s most expensive violin ever sold. Crafted for and named after Baron John Knoop, this violin was made in 1715 and has an elegant maple back and a spruce top. Its varnish was also carefully restored by restorer John Becker.

"The Messiah" Stradivarius Violin

The "Messiah" Stradivarius Violin | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Valued at: $20 Million (Estimated)

This violin was also made by Stradivari in 1716. Its high price is largely attributed to the fact that the violin has rarely been played, meaning that its varnish is essentially untouched and its carvings are pristinely preserved. Other Stradivari violins of the same caliber have often been used in concert, making this one—which has always been a collector’s item—extremely valuable. The violin is permanently stored in a glass case in the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, England, and is generally considered priceless—though estimates have reportedly placed its value around $20 million.

"The Duport" Stradivarius Cello

Value: $20 Million (Estimated)

The Duport Stradivarius Cello was made in 1711, and was at one point held by Napoleon Bonaparte himself; a rumor has it that a dent in the instrument is the result of him accidentally kicking it with his boot.

The 19th century French cellist August Franchomme also played the instrument and sang its praises accordingly. “The more I contemplate it and the more I play it, the more prodigious I find it. What opulent wood! What magnificent varnish and what elegant, perfect workmanship!” he wrote in a letter. “…Its tone is extremely full, pure, smooth and distinguished and it has a surprising uniformity.”

The cello was eventually sold to cellist Mstislav Rostropovich in 1974. In 2008, a New York Sun article reported that the cello had been sold for $20 million to the Nippon Music Foundation. However, the Rostropovich family later said that the cello had not been sold, making claims about its price likely untrue. Regardless, this instrument is undeniably extremely valuable.

"The Vieuxtemps" Stradivarius Violin

The Vieuxtemps Violin | Carl Court - PA Images/GettyImages

Value: $16 Million

"The Vieuxtemps" Violin held the title of the world’s most expensive instrument ever sold until the Baron Knoop Violin beat it in 2025. This instrument sold for an estimated $16 million in 2014 to an anonymous buyer, who immediately gave it to violinist Anne Akiko Meyers on a lifelong loan.

“I had to try it, and instantly fell in love,” Meyers told NPR that year. “It was an incredible chemistry that occurred.” The violin is named after a previous owner, the composer Henri Vieuxtemps, who apparently treasured the instrument so much he reportedly wished to be buried alongside it.

"The Lady Blunt" Stradivarius violin

Value: $15.9 Million

This violin was named for Lady Anne Blunt, a daughter of Lord Byron who acquired it in the late 19th century. The violin was later auctioned off in London, with proceeds going to support relief efforts in Japan after the 2011 tsunami. The violin sold for roughly $15.9 million at the time.

