9 Common Cat Behaviors, Explained

Cats can be rather peculiar creatures. These elegant and graceful—yet sometimes extremely awkward and hilarious—beings are beloved parts of many people’s homes. As anyone who’s owned a cat can attest, cats are independent creatures, and their behavior is often unpredictable and sometimes downright mystifying.

Fortunately, there are some common and strange cat habits that animal behaviorists and veterinarians do understand. Here, learn the secrets to nine common cat behaviors.

The Zoomies

According to the Oakland Veterinary Referral Services, zoomies are more formally known as frenetic random activity periods (FRAPs), and both cats and dogs can experience them. These periods are completely normal, and they can have a number of causes. The most common catalyst for the zoomies, of course, is pent-up energy; some cats just need to burn off some steam, just like some people need to go for runs or dance it out on occasion.

Zoomies can also be caused by boredom, hunger, or latent hunting instincts that surge and cause cats to chase after imaginary prey. They often occur at dawn or in the evening because cats are crepuscular creatures, meaning they are most active at twilight but typically sleep intermittently throughout the day. They can also occur after a cat uses their litter box due to a sense of relief after going to the bathroom, which might result from vagus nerve stimulation after a poop.

In general, zoomies are ordinary and nothing to worry about—other than the fact that you might want to watch out for any breakable objects if your cat is having the zoomies inside. If your cat’s tail is upright, it's meowing playfully, and their ears are neutral or pointed forward, that’s a sign that it's relaxed. If their ears are pressed back, this might be a sign that their zoomies are more related to stress or anxiety.

Kneading

Kneading, which is often called “making biscuits,” is an extremely common cat behavior, albeit one that can be annoying—especially if your cat has sharp claws.

Cats actually typically begin kneading when they are kittens, and they instinctively perform this action during nursing to help their mothers with milk production. In the wild, some cats will also knead grasses to prepare to sleep. Cats also have scent glands between their toes, and kneading is a way to release their scent onto a surface, marking their territory. Additionally, kneading is believed to release dopamine in cats, which can be a reason they return to this habit again and again.

If a cat kneads you, it can be a sign that your cat feels comfortable with you and maybe even associates you with its mother. Excessive kneading, however, can be a sign of stress, which can be worth bringing up with a veterinarian—especially if you notice your cat is kneading a lot more than usual.

In general, it’s never a good idea to punish your cat for kneading. Declawing your cat is never the answer, as this can cause ongoing pain and nerve damage. Instead, the easiest strategy is simply to place a blanket between yourself and your cat when they’re trying to knead you, and simply keeping your cat’s nails clipped is also never a bad idea.

Gifts of Prey

One feline habit that can be more disconcerting than others is some cats’ tendency to bring dead animals home. Unfortunately, these objects aren’t actually special gifts for you. Instead, cats usually bring their prey back to places they feel safe in so they can store it or eat it without being bothered.

Bunting

When a cat butts its head against you, it is most likely indicating that it feels safe with you—and that it wants to mark you as its territory. Cats have scent glands on their foreheads, chins, and cheeks, and when they push their heads up against you, this releases pheromones that can indicate to other cats and animals that a person or place is theirs.

This behavior, which is called bunting, can also be a way to reduce stress, to express affection, and to receive comfort. If your cat does this to you, you might respond with some affectionate pets to show the message has been received.

Knocking Things Over

There’s no one clear reason why cats seem to absolutely love to knock things over. Most cat behavior analysts believe this behavior has its roots in cats’ instinctual desire to hunt; by knocking things over, they can satisfy a bit of that craving. Simple curiousity can also play a role, and also, your cat might constantly knock things over while you’re around because it’s learned that you’ll always come over when they do that.

If knocking things over is becoming a problem, you might try to provide your cat with toys and entertainment that can help them feel the thrill of the hunt without destroying yet another vase or glass. Also, it could be a good idea not to come over immediately when they knock things over to prevent them from associating the behavior with human attention.

Purring

Purring is generally considered to be a universal signifier of kitty bliss, but this is not necessarily the case. Typically, purring indicates a cat is deeply content, drowsy, and happy. However, cats can also purr when they are sick or in pain as a way of asking for help, and purring can also be a cry for attention.

Belly-Up

A cat showing its belly | Auscape/GettyImages

If you’ve ever encountered a cat who rolls over on their back and shows you its belly, only to roll away immediately when you try to pet it, there’s a logical reason for this—or at least, one that makes perfect sense in the realm of cat logic.

Cats sometimes will show you their belly as a way to display that they trust you or as a way to invite you to play, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they want a belly rub; it might just be more of a signal of love than an invitation to come closer. Some cats also sleep with their bellies up, so be sure you’re not interrupting a sleeping miniature tiger before you reach down and try to give some rubs. Finally, if a cat is lying on their back with their ears pinned back—and especially if they’re hissing—the cat might actually be in a defensive position, so going anywhere near a cat’s belly when they look like this is a surefire way to receive a swipe.

Open Jaw

Cats generally always breathe through their noses, so it’s not so common to see a cat with its mouth open—unless, of course, it’s in the middle of a massive yawn.

Our furry friends might have their mouths open for a variety of different reasons. If your cat seems to be sneering or making a face that looks like they’re reacting to a bad smell, this might be the flehmen response—a behavior that cats and other animals, including horses and goats, display in order to take in a certain scent more fully. This action allows air to pass through their vomeronasal organ (VMO), which lets cats process hormones and pheromones and allows them to detect information ranging from another cat’s health and readiness for mating to human emotion, according to some studies.

If a cat has its mouth open for a period of time longer than a minute or so, though, this can also be a sign of respiratory disease, heart problems, or other ailments. You’ll definitely need to contact a vet immediately if the cat has its mouth open and is also drooling, wheezing, or collapsing, or if its gums look pale and blue or gray.

Slow-Blinking and Winking

The best way to your cat’s heart may not be through smiling and cooing, but through learning to speak their language—and using your eyes to communicate your love. Research has shown that cats can indeed communicate love and trust by blinking very slowly, and when humans do this to cats, they'll most likely get the message. Just make sure the cat is already in a relaxed state, as staring for a long time at an already agitated or uncertain cat can indeed make them uncomfortable, just as it would a human.

As for winks, unfortunately, if your cat winks at you, it probably doesn’t mean they’re actually sentient, have understood every word you’ve ever said this whole time, and are plotting world domination. It turns out that winking most likely has exactly the same meaning as a slow blink. Sometimes called “cat kisses,” winks and slow blinks are typically clear signs that your kitty loves you very much. Just watch out for excessive winking, as this can mean that your cat might actually have an eye infection—or that a cat-led global revolution is most definitely coming soon.

More Cat-Related Stories: