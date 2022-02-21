12 of the Best Air Purifiers You Can Get on Amazon for Under $100
When it comes to staying healthy, many people focus on nutrition and exercise yet might neglect one crucial aspect: the air we breathe. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Americans on average spend about 90 percent of their time indoors, meaning there's risk of exposure to common indoor air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, radon, asbestos, and other organic gases.
Air purifiers can help to mitigate this and reduce airborne particulates, but these household appliances often don't come cheap. If you've been meaning to invest in an air purifier but are leery of the cost, these 12 budget-friendly air purifiers you can find on Amazon for under $100 might help put an end to your search.
1. AROEVE Air Purifier; $40
This air purifier usually costs $76 but is currently discounted 47 percent off, so you can get it for just $40. The filters in this unit can clean the air five times per hour in a 215 square-foot large room. You can set the device to run off different timer options, and it will automatically shut off by itself. This model also has a built-in essential oil sponge and operates at a whisper-quiet level that's as low as 22 decibels, almost akin to the sound of rustling leaves.
2. KOIOS H13 HEPA Air Purifier; $45
This air purifier is one of the most affordable options you can find on Amazon and offers a three-stage filtration system, which help to remove particles as small as 0.3 microns. It also has a nightlight that you can turn on or off with the touch of a button. It even has a quiet mode, so it operates at a noise level of less than 25 decibels.
3. TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier; $50
For $5 more than the KOIOS model, you can get this TOPPIN air purifier that comes with a four-in-one filter to help remove pet dander, smoke, and the scent of paint. Like the KOIOS, it can operate at a noise level of just 23 decibels and works as a nightlight. The air purifier cap also has a space for you to add essential oils as well, so you can turn it into an aromatherapy diffuser and essentially get two devices for the price of one.
4. Afloia Air Purifier; $56
This air purifier filters unwanted airborne particles up to four times per hour in a 220 square-foot room; for a 440 square-foot room, it only takes 30 minutes. It comes with a three-layer filtration system and has three different timer settings to choose from. However, compared to the other models, this one is much heavier at over 4.5 pounds and taller at 16 inches long, so it might not be ideal for older people or those who want to move their air purifier from room to room.
5. TREDY HEPA Air Purifier; $70
This sleekly designed air purifier is one of the only options in this price range that includes an air-quality indicator light, which will change colors depending on the air quality. Similar to the other models, it has a sleep mode that creates roughly 28 decibels of noise, plus it has built-in timers, can clean a 200 square-foot room up to four times in an hour, and can remove particles as small as 0.3 microns. The major appeal of this device is its design, air-quality indicator light, and that it has four-stage filtration system, like the TOPPIN.
6. Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier with Permanent HEPA Filter; $70
The Hamilton Beach air purifier is a fan favorite with over 12,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. This air purifier has many of the same features as the previous options, but its most notable aspect is that you can use it horizontally or vertically. It offer three filtration stages, including a HEPA filter that can be useful for removing dander, plus two replaceable carbon zeolite filters that pet owners will appreciate, as it specifically targets pet-related odors. However, it’s important to note that it’s on the heavier end at 6.3 pounds and as tall as the Afloia option at 16 inches tall.
7. YIOU Air Purifier; $80
The YIOU air purifier has some unique features that make it stand out from the rest. On sleep mode, it operates at 20 decibels, making it the quietest option in this list. You can use the built-in timer functionality to have it operate for just as long as you need, and it has a child lock. The three-stage HEPA filtration system works to improve the air quality in a 547 square-foot room in just 30 minutes, and can help remove smoke, dust, and pollen.
8. Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier; $80
This air purifier has a three-stage filtration system, but unlike the other options available, it has a built-in UV-C light, which helps get rid of 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses. At 6 pounds, it’s a great option if you’re looking for a portable air purifier and even has a built-in handle. However, the best part of this device is that it has over 14,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, making it well worth checking out.
9. Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer; $79
This air purifier is the only tower option, and at 21.5 inches long, it's tall. However, this means it could be a better option for rooms as large as 743 square feet. Like the Pure Enrichment model, it has a UV-C light control button, which helps to eliminate airborne viruses including influenza, staph, and rhinovirus. In addition to the UV-C control, it works with titanium dioxide to trap allergens, including dust, pet hair, and other large particles.
10. Medify MA-14 Air Purifier; $80
Medify is one of the most well-known brands for air purifiers. This specific one has a simple design, can clean a 200-square-foot room in 30 minutes, and has a three-stage HEPA filtration system that can catch particles as small as 0.1 microns, which is the lowest of any model. However, at this price point, the brand only mentions that the maximum noise level is 55 decibels (just below the sound of a conversation), which means it might be on the louder side compared to other units.
11. BISSELL MYair Air Purifier; $85
Though the Bissell MYair air purifier is on the higher end of the price spectrum, it’s one of the most lightweight options at 4.63 pounds. Even though the size is smaller, it still carries many of the features you'd look for in an air purifier, including a three-in-one filtration system designed to eliminate dust, pollen, and other particles as small as 0.3 microns. It comes with a sleep mode that’s ideal for bedroom settings. This is an excellent option if you’re familiar with the brand and want to stick with it or want an air purifier that doesn’t weigh too much.
12. LEVOIT Air Purifier; $100
Although it's the most expensive unit in this list, the LEVOIT air purifier is worth considering. It's the best-selling option on Amazon, has over 52,000 reviews, and has a 4.7-star rating. One seasoned reviewer feels that the number of features this air purifier has makes it worth the money. “This is still the [least expensive] but most effective out of now five air purifiers I’ve bought over the years,” the customer wrote. This air purifier has a three-stage HEPA filtration system that can reduce u to 99.97 percent of airborne particles, and comes with an activated carbon filter to eliminate smoke, fumes, pet odors, and more. On sleep mode, it can operate at 24 decibels, which is another reason to consider grabbing it.
