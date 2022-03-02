14 Best Amazon Basics Kitchen Products Under $50
Whether you are decking out the first kitchen you won’t be sharing with mom and dad, splurging on a gadget you’ve always wanted but know won’t be used all that often (like an immersion blender), or replacing old, broken, or just plain outdated cookware, dishes, or small appliances, Amazon’s house brand is chock full of essentials that will make the home chef’s life in front of the oven a little smoother with minimal investment. The following 14 kitchen essentials are some of the highest-rated and best-selling items from the Amazon Basics line that can be yours for less than $50.
1. Cast Iron Dutch Oven; From $44
Keeping up your pandemic sourdough bread-baking habit or contemplating an all-soup diet to finish out the winter? These 6-quart Le Creuset copycats come in many similar colors like a spicy red, a teal the color of the Caribbean Sea, and meringue white at less than half the price. The enamel finish makes it durable and nonstick while the cast iron base provides for even heat distribution. The pots are oven-safe up to 400 degrees and stovetop-safe, although they must be washed by hand.
Buy it: Amazon
2. Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2; From $13
Pretty sure close to 80,000 customers can’t be wrong. This two-pack of Silpat dupes is the highest-rated kitchen item in the Amazon Basics line, probably because you’re buying convenience—the mats turn any half-sheet pan into a nonstick option for baking or roasting and are much easier to clean than a pan with baked-on bits. You can also feel proud of yourself for making a green choice, as these reusable wonders replace wasteful single-use foil or parchment paper and don’t require greasing, and are oven safe up to 480 degrees.
Buy it: Amazon
3. Two-Slice Extra-Wide Toaster; From $28
The perfect avocado toast starts with hot crunchy bread and this two-slice toaster with six shade settings can help you build a solid foundation for brunch. Slots are extra wide in case you prefer a bagel sandwich. Meanwhile, the bagel setting crisps up just the cut side while the frozen button defrosts your carbs. This appliance comes in four colors, with brushed silver being the most expensive. The removeable crumb tray and the extra-lift lever make clean-up easier.
Buy it: Amazon
4. Knife Block 14-Piece Set; From $25
The set includes 11 knives with high carbon stainless steel blades, one pair of kitchen scissors, and a knife sharpener. Specifically, it includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch bread knife, 5.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, and six 4.5-inch steak knives. Thanks to sleek black triple-rivet handles and a pine wood storage block, you’ll have no issue leaving these knives out (even if Chris Evans is coming over).
Buy it: Amazon
5. Kitchen Dish Towels, Set of 4; $15
Drying your dishes off will be a lot easier with these super-absorbent cotton dish towels. Available in ringspun or popcorn textures, this set includes four machine-washable selections, all of which were made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, meaning the materials are chemical-free and safe for the environment. You can also choose from 13 different shades to find the best fit for your kitchen.
Buy it: Amazon
6. Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat; $34
Pro tip: Refuse to cook another meal until you’ve got one of these bad boys between you and the rock-hard kitchen floor. The squishy foam mat, which comes in brown and black and measures 36-by-20-by-.6 inches, reduces the stress on your feet, knees, legs, and lower back created by standing for extended periods, like when you’re prepping your next Blue Apron order. And unlike most of these Amazon Basics finds, its usefulness isn’t restricted to the kitchen. Drag it around the house to use while working at your standing desk, painting, working out, playing your Oculus Quest 2, futzing in the garage, or putting on your face in the bathroom mirror.
Buy it: Amazon
7. Digital Kitchen Scale; $10
Got a recipe that calls for 10 grams of butter, 15 ounces of strawberries, or five pounds of flour? This BPA-free, stainless-steel scale quickly takes the guesswork out of measurements and the prominent LCD screen is easy to read. The first two AAA batteries required to power it up are on the house, too.
Buy it: Amazon
8. Nonstick Frying Pans, Set of 3; From $30
Looking for a great starter cookware set? This one from Amazon Basics contains three aluminum skillets (8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch) with stay-cool handles, BPA-free nonstick coating, and spiral bottoms for even heating. They're also compatible with gas, electric, or glass stovetops.
Buy it: Amazon
9. Nonstick Bakeware, Set of 6; $27
Home bakers can whip up muffins, cookies, breads, cakes, or pies with the contents of this nonstick carbon steel bakeware set. The loaf pan, 12-cup muffin tin, two 9-inch round pans, 13-inch sheet pan, and deep roasting pan (also perfect for the TikTok feta pasta recipe!) included here are all oven-safe up to 500 degrees.
Buy it: Amazon
10. Dinnerware, Set of 18; $49
After using all of the above to create an impressive spread, you’ll need something to eat it all off of and 80 percent of the more than 16,000 customers who have purchased and rated this 18-piece porcelain dinnerware collection gave it a five-star score. Ideal for six, this set is lightweight but durable and includes six 10.5-inch dinner plates, 7.5-inch salad or dessert plates, and 5.5-inch bowls, respectively. Dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe, and microwave-safe, the set comes in 12 patterns, from basic restaurant white to floral cottagecore, red poppy, and rainbow polka dots.
Buy it: Amazon
11. 10-Cup Water Pitcher With Water Filter; $26
If you need a new water pitcher, you should consider this 10-cup option from Amazon Basics. It comes with a water filter, but you can use Amazon-branded replacement filters (a three-pack costs about $13), or use some leftover Brita ones if you're in a bind. A single filter can last for up to 40 gallons, which may equal about two months of regular usage. More than 7000 Amazon shoppers have tried it and give it a collective 4.6-star rating, which is all the more reason to give it a try.
Buy it: Amazon
12. Rainbow Knives, Set of 12; $15
Brighten up the kitchen with this set of highly rated candy-colored knives that includes six with stainless steel blades and ergonomic ceramic handles, along with six blade guards (because, you know, safety first). The rainbow shades have also been known to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. There’s one of each of the following knives: paring, utility, Santoku, carving, chef, and bread.
Buy it: Amazon
13. Immersion Hand Blender; From $30
Make soups, sauces, smoothies, and shakes in a flash with this 300-watt multi-speed immersion blender, which has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. This ergonomically designed tool is slim and compact, and many of the more than 6000 reviewers who have tried it like that it's relatively quiet to operate but also long enough to easily whip up beverages in deep pitchers. The blending wand itself is dishwasher safe, so cleaning up is mostly stress-free.
Buy it: Amazon
14. K-Cup Coffee Pod Storage Drawer; $19
Keurig single-serve coffeemakers are a lifesaver on a harried morning or for those of us trying to limit our caffeine intake. But the struggle is real when it comes to storing and organizing all those pods, not to mention keeping track of when it is time to reorder. Amazon Basics is here to save the day with its contemporary black three-drawer storage unit, which conveniently slides under your device and holds up to 36 K-cups.
Buy it: Amazon
Sign Up Today: Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!