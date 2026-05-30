Marilyn Monroe's Personal Library Contained 400+ Books—Here Are Their Titles

Marilyn Monroe was many things—an actress, a model, and a cultural icon who remains one of the most recognizable faces ever to come out of the American entertainment industry, to name a few.

She was also an avid reader who deeply loved literature. At the time of her death, her personal library contained over 400 books. According to biographers, Monroe lived in 49 different places over the course of her 36 years, and her books accompanied her through much of that instability.

Marilyn Monroe’s Love of Reading

Marilyn Monroe reading in bed at home | Archive Photos/GettyImages

Literary figures were a large part of Monroe’s life. She crossed paths with writers from Vladimir Nabokov to John Steinbeck and was married to the playwright Arthur Miller. Her library, meanwhile, included hefty texts by authors from Marcel Proust to Albert Camus, as well as poetry by William Blake and Walt Whitman, biographies of Sigmund Freud, and more.

In 1951, just as her career was taking off, Monroe enrolled in two 10-week literature classes at UCLA. Some people called this a publicity stunt, an accusation that continued to plague Monroe. Many people also had trouble believing she actually was reading the book Ulysses by James Joyce after being photographed in the park with it, even though the photographer later confirmed Monroe had been reading for a while before the photos were taken.

But Monroe’s love of reading was genuine, according to Gale Crowther’s book Marilyn and Her Books, which tells the story of Monroe’s lifelong love affair with reading. The actress, who suffered from crippling insecurities and imposter syndrome during her life, is believed to have frequently read books in an effort at self-improvement.

“It is worth considering that much of Marilyn’s reading was her attempt to ‘better’ herself,” Crowther writes, pointing out that her collection didn’t contain many contemporary bestsellers of her time. “If she felt a genre was not going to help with that, or worse still, if she would become a joke for reading it, then it may go some way to explain why she avoided it.”

Monroe had strong opinions about the books she read, too. “Those big tough guys are so sick, they aren’t even all that tough,” she once said of Hemingway. “…They always want to kill something to prove themselves.”

Yet journalists rarely asked her about books and reading habits. She also struggled to be seen as intelligent among her social circles, and claimed that friends of her then-husband Arthur Miller treated her like “a dull little sex object with no brains and talked to me like a high school principal with a backward student.” Miller also famously insulted Monroe’s intelligence in a diary which she found and read, an event that led to their divorce.

How Marilyn Monroe’s Personal Library Became Public

Marilyn Monroe reading a book | Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages

Monroe would be turning 100 in 2026 if she had not died at age 36. Her dreams for the future were literary, too—she dreamed of playing Lady Macbeth and Ophelia, and even imagined launching a Marilyn Monroe Shakespeare Festival.

We can only speculate about whether she might have published some books of her own had she lived. We do know that she loved writing poetry and used it as a way to process her emotions, which were often overwhelming; Monroe suffered from crippling anxiety, insomnia, and other ailments. And we also know that she lived her life surrounded by books, many of which were dog-eared and covered in notes and commentary.

Monroe passed away in 1962 after overdosing on barbiturates. After her death, no one quite knew what to do with her stacks of books. They were moved from Los Angeles to a storage unit in Manhattan, where they remained until her acting coach Lee Strasberg—who had been the recipient of most of Monroe’s estate—died in 1982.

Following that, Strasberg’s third wife Anna Strasberg inherited ownership of the books. In 1999, she had Christie’s auction house sell off Monroe’s property, including her library. Below is the full list.

Marilyn Monroe's Personal Library: Literary Fiction and Classics

Winesburg, Ohio — Sherwood Anderson

The Unnamable — Samuel Beckett

The Woman Who Was Poor — Léon Bloy

God’s Little Acre — Erskine Caldwell

The Fall — Albert Camus

The Rebel — Albert Camus

Mr. Roberts — Joyce Cary

The Secret Agent — Joseph Conrad

The American Claimant & Other Stories & Sketches — Mark Twain

The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn — Mark Twain

In Defense Of Harriet Shelley & Other Essays — Mark Twain

Roughing It — Mark Twain

The Sound And The Fury / As I Lay Dying — William Faulkner

Invisible Man — Ralph Ellison

Camille — Alexandre Dumas

Justine — Lawrence Durrell

Balthazar — Lawrence Durrell

Madame Bovary — Gustave Flaubert

From Russia With Love — Ian Fleming

Spartacus — Howard Fast

Tender Is The Night — F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Great Gatsby — F. Scott Fitzgerald

A European Education — Romain Gary

Brighton Rock — Graham Greene

A Farewell To Arms — Ernest Hemingway

The Sun Also Rises — Ernest Hemingway

The War Lover — John Hersey

Green Mansions — W.H. Hudson

Ulysses — James Joyce

The Last Temptation Of Christ — Nikos Kazantzakis

On The Road — Jack Kerouac

Fowlers End — Gerald Kersh

Independent People — Halldór Laxness

The Best Of All Worlds, Or, What Voltaire Never Knew — Hans Jørgen Lembourn

Hear Us O Lord From Heaven Thy Dwelling Place — Malcolm Lowry

The Assistant — Bernard Malamud

The Magic Barrel — Bernard Malamud

The Deer Park — Norman Mailer

Death In Venice & Seven Other Stories — Thomas Mann

Last Essays — Thomas Mann

The Thomas Mann Reader — Thomas Mann

The Magic Christian — Terry Southern

Hawaii — James Michener

The Story Of Esther Costello — Nicholas Monsarrat

The Guide — R.K. Narayan

Jonathan — Russell O’Neill

The Contenders — John Wain

The Carpetbaggers — Harold Robbins

The Mark Of The Warrior — Paul Scott

The 7th Cross — Anna Seghers

The Dancing Bear — Edzard Schaper

Strike For A Kingdom — Menna Gallie

The Building — Peter Martin

The Mermaids — Boros

The Story Of A Novel — Thomas Wolfe

Look Homeward, Angel — Thomas Wolfe

A Stone, A Leaf, A Door — Thomas Wolfe

Thomas Wolfe’s Letters To His Mother — Thomas Wolfe

The Devil’s Advocate — Morris L. West

Miss America — Daniel Stren

The Cat With 2 Faces — Gordon Young

The Rains Came — Louis Bromfield

Lust For Life — Irving Stone

The Little Prince — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Swann’s Way — Marcel Proust

The Guermantes Way — Marcel Proust

Cities Of The Plain — Marcel Proust

Within A Budding Grove — Marcel Proust

The Sweet Cheat Gone — Marcel Proust

The Captive — Marcel Proust

Nana — Émile Zola

Crime And Punishment — Fyodor Dostoevsky

The House Of The Dead — Fyodor Dostoevsky

The Brothers Karamazov — Fyodor Dostoevsky

Smoke — Ivan Turgenev

Redemption & Other Plays — Leo Tolstoy

Poetry

Selected Poems — Rafael Alberti

The Portable Blake — William Blake

Poems Of Robert Burns — Robert Burns

Poe: Complete Poems — Edgar Allan Poe

Poet In New York — Federico García Lorca

The Poetry & Prose Of Heinrich Heine — Heinrich Heine

Selected Poetry — Robinson Jeffers

Aragon: Poet Of The French Resistance — Hannah Josephson & Malcolm Cowley

Selected Poems — D.H. Lawrence

The Vapor Trail — Ivan Lawrence Becker

Collected Sonnets — Edna St. Vincent Millay

The Poetical Works Of John Milton — John Milton

Poems — John Tagliabue

The Portable Walt Whitman

Robert Frost’s Poems — Robert Frost

Selected Poems — Rainer Maria Rilke

The Poetical Works Of Shelley — Percy Bysshe Shelley

William Shakespeare: Sonnets — William Shakespeare

Wordsworth — Richard Wilbur

Poems Of W.B. Yeats — W.B. Yeats

Drama and Theater

Peace And Lysistrata — Aristophanes

Antigone — Jean Anouilh

Bell, Book And Candle — John Van Druten

The Women — Clare Boothe Luce

Born Yesterday — Garson Kanin

Golden Boy — Clifford Odets

Clash By Night — Clifford Odets

The Country Girl — Clifford Odets

6 Plays Of Clifford Odets — Clifford Odets

Long Day’s Journey Into Night — Eugene O’Neill

Anna Christie / The Emperor Jones / The Hairy Ape — Eugene O’Neill

Red Roses For Me — Sean O’Casey

I Knock At The Door — Sean O’Casey

Selected Plays — Sean O’Casey

The Green Crow — Sean O’Casey

Plays — Molière

Selected Plays Of George Bernard Shaw — George Bernard Shaw

The Potting Shed — Graham Greene

Psychology, Philosophy, and Spirituality

Theory Of Poetry And Fine Art — Aristotle

Metaphysics — Aristotle

The Magic Of Believing — Claude M. Bristol

The Power Within You — Claude M. Bristol

The Tales Of Rabbi Nachman — Martin Buber

The Masks Of God: Primitive Mythology — Joseph Campbell

The Wisdom Of The Sands — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Moses And Monotheism — Sigmund Freud

The Psychopathology Of Everyday Life — Sigmund Freud

The Art Of Loving — Erich Fromm

What Is A Jew? — Morris Kertzer

Man Against Himself — Karl A. Menninger

Peace Of Mind — Joshua Loth Liebman

The Prophet — Kahlil Gibran

Jesus — Kahlil Gibran

Why I Am Not A Christian — Bertrand Russell

Our Knowledge Of The External World — Bertrand Russell

Common Sense And Nuclear Warfare — Bertrand Russell

The Philosophy Of Plato

The Philosophy Of Schopenhauer — Irwin Edman

The Philosophy Of Spinoza — Joseph Ratner

The Saviours Of God: Spiritual Exercises — Nikos Kazantzakis

Acting, Film, and Performance

To The Actor — Michael Chekhov

How Stanislavsky Directs — Nikolai Gorchakov

An Actor Prepares — Konstantin Stanislavski

The Flower In Drama And Glamour — Stark Young

Marilyn Monroe — George Carpozi

Let’s Make Love — Matthew Andrews

Politics, History, and Social Criticism

The Wall Between — Anne Braden

The Roots Of American Communism — Theodore Draper

Das Kapital — Karl Marx

Democracy In America — Alexis de Tocqueville

The Truth About The Munich Crisis — Viscount Maugham

Minister Of Death: The Adolf Eichmann Story — Quentin Reynolds, Ephraim Katz & Zwy Aldouby

The Devil In Massachusetts — Marion Starkey

Journey To The Beginning — Edgar Snow

Biography, Memoir, and Correspondence

Act One — Moss Hart

Dance To The Piper — Agnes de Mille

Close To Colette — Maurice Goudeket

The Summing Up — W. Somerset Maugham

Goodness Had Nothing To Do With It — Mae West

Napoleon — Emil Ludwig

Eleonora Duse: A Biography — William Weaver

Art, Photography, and Music

Renoir — Albert Skira

Jean Dubuffet — Daniel Cordier

The Family Of Man — Carl Sandburg

Beethoven: His Spiritual Development — J.W.N. Sullivan

Schubert — Ralph Bates

Music For The Millions — David Ewen

Science, Medicine, and Reference

Out Of My Later Years — Albert Einstein

The Open Mind — J. Robert Oppenheimer

Of Stars And Men — Harlow Shapley

Baby & Child Care — Benjamin Spock

The Boston Cooking-School Cook Book — Fannie Merritt Farmer

The New Joy Of Cooking — Irma S. Rombauer & Marion Rombauer Becker

Roget’s Pocket Thesaurus — C.O. Mawson & K.A. Whiting

Hugo’s Pocket Dictionary: French-English And English-French

Travel, Humor, and Miscellaneous

How To Travel Incognito — Ludwig Bemelmans

To The One I Love Best — Ludwig Bemelmans

A Time In Rome — Elizabeth Bowen

London — Jacques Boussard

Man-Eaters Of India — Jim Corbett

Jungle Lore — Jim Corbett

My India — Jim Corbett

How To Talk At Gin — Ernie Kovacs

Snobs — Russell Lynes

How To Do It, Or, The Art Of Lively Entertaining — Elsa Maxwell

Wake Up, Stupid — Mark Harris

The Little Engine That Could — Watty Piper

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