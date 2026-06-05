7 Notorious Unsolved Cold Cases Investigators Still Can't Fully Explain

Cold case files typically outlast the eras they originated in. Headlines fade, and investigators retire, but certain mysteries resurface in public memory, renewed by updated theories and modern forensic tools that still can't quite fill in all the blanks.

These cases usually begin with a single disturbing discovery and quickly grow into something much more extensive: a city on edge, a media uproar, and a stack of unanswered questions that still await a resolution. What keeps these cases alive isn’t just the disturbing violence or strange circumstances, but the simple fact that clarity was never achieved. Decades later, they remain black holes in history, still waiting for closure, interpretation, or a truth no one managed to uncover at the time.

Here are seven notorious unsolved cold cases that continue to perplex investigators.

JACK THE RIPPER

Catching Jack | Hulton Archive/GettyImages

London, England, 1888.

In the shadowy streets of Whitechapel, fear spread as a serial killer, later known as Jack the Ripper, targeted female prostitutes. Between August and November 1888, at least five murders, often called the "Canonical Five," were linked to the case. The victims were found with severe throat wounds and disturbingly precise mutilations, hinting that the killer possessed anatomical knowledge (like that of, say, a butcher). Police conducted one of the largest investigations of the Victorian era, yet no suspect was ever identified. In 2025, DNA evidence tentatively connected Jack the Ripper to a Polish barber, but the findings proved inconclusive.

More than a century later, the mystery remains, cementing Jack the Ripper as one of history’s most infamous unsolved criminal cases.

THE BLACK DAHLIA

Portrait Of Elizabeth Short | University of Southern California/GettyImages

Los Angeles, California, 1947.

A tragic discovery in a vacant lot stunned the city when 22-year-old Elizabeth Short, later known as the Black Dahlia, was found murdered on January 15. The crime scene produced signs of extreme violence (her body cut in half, according to the FBI), drawing intense media attention and public interest. Detectives pursued hundreds of leads, interviewed numerous suspects, and received false confessions, but the case went unsolved. Sensational newspaper coverage turned the tragedy into a cultural mystery of sorts. Decades later, investigators, authors, and amateur sleuths continue to sift through the evidence.

THE SOMERTON MAN

Book: Edward Fitzgerald's The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam | Bill Tompkins/GettyImages

Adelaide, Australia, 1948.

On December 1, the body of an unidentified man was discovered on Somerton Beach, launching a mystery that would linger for decades. Investigators found no clear reason for his presence, and attempts to identify him were diluted by the absence of personal identification. Even the labels on his clothing had been cut out. The only clue was a scrap of paper bearing the Persian words "Tamàm Shud," meaning "ended" or "finished," later traced to a rare copy of The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam. The book, found in a nearby parked car, contained the torn page that matched the note, along with cryptic words officials never managed to decipher. In 2022, DNA and genealogical testing identified the victim as Charles Webb.

For years, theories ranged from espionage to personal tragedy, yet questions about the Webb's final days, and his killer, continue to puzzle researchers and historians.

THE BOY IN THE BOX

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Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1957.

Near a wooded area on the city’s outskirts, a hunter discovered the body of a young boy inside a battered cardboard box; a case that became known as "The Boy in the Box." The child, estimated to be aged four to six years old, showed signs of neglect and trauma, but his identity remained unknown. Two unsettling details stand out: the hunter waited until the following day to inform police about discovering the body, hoping to protect his rabbit traps, and the boy’s hair appeared to have been freshly cut. Authorities conducted exhaustive inquiries, distributed a composite sketch (that led nowhere), and reviewed missing persons reports, but no match was made at the time. The case went cold for decades, becoming one of America’s most haunting cases.

In 2022, DNA genealogy efforts identified the boy as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, but his killer either remains at large or is deceased.

THE ZODIAC KILLER

Zodiac Killer Victims | Bettmann/GettyImages

Northern California, late 1960s.

A self-proclaimed killer known as the Zodiac Killer terrorized communities with a string of murders and taunting letters sent to newspapers. The attacks, linked to at least five victims between 1968 and 1969, were accompanied by coded messages that challenged investigators and captivated the public. Despite extensive police work across multiple jurisdictions, the perpetrator was never officially identified.

The mystery deepened as more letters arrived, many with cryptic passages police could not decipher. More than 50 years later, the unanswered questions surrounding the Zodiac Killer still fuel debate, research, and bewilderment among investigators and the public alike.

THE TYLENOL MURDERS

Tylenol | Bernard Bisson/GettyImages

Chicago suburbs, 1982.

Panic swept through Illinois when several people died after taking Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules secretly laced with cyanide. The victims included individuals from different communities, as well as members of the same family, amplifying public fear and confusion. Investigators launched a massive inquiry, while manufacturers recalled millions of bottles and introduced new safety measures, including tamper-proof caps. Despite years of investigation and numerous leads, no one was ever convicted for the poisonings. The lead suspect, James Lewis, passed away in 2023. The case forever changed consumer safety standards in the United States and how over-the-counter medications are packaged to this day.

JONBENÉT RAMSEY

JonBenét Ramsey murder case | Axel Koester/GettyImages

Boulder, Colorado, 1996.

The death of six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey became one of the most closely watched criminal investigations in American history. On December 26, JonBenét was found dead in her family’s home just hours after her mother reported discovering a lengthy ransom note on the child’s bed. The odd details encompassing the case, intensified by a lack of clear evidence, generated intense media attention and widespread speculation. Investigators examined evidence, pursued thousands of leads, and considered multiple theories over the years. In November 2024, a three-part docuseries, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, was added to Netflix, highlighting police missteps.

Despite decades of scrutiny and advances in forensic testing, no one has been charged with the crime. The case continues to be revisited as investigators search for answers.

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