All 12 Zodiac Signs Ranked From Most to Least Lucky

Is your luck written in the stars?

There are 12 signs in the zodiac, Aries (March 21 – April 19), Taurus (April 20 – May 20), Gemini (May 21 – June 20), Cancer (June 21 – July 22), Leo (July 23 – August 22), Virgo (August 23 – September 22), Libra (September 23 – October 22), Scorpio (October 23 – November 21), Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21), Capricorn (December 22 – January 19), Aquarius (January 20 – February 18), and Pisces (February 19 – March 20).

By definition, the zodiac is "an imaginary band in the heavens centered on the ecliptic that encompasses the apparent paths of all the planets and is divided into 12 constellations or signs each taken for astrological purposes to extend 30 degrees of longitude."

Many believe your star sign, the sun's position at the exact moment you are born, reveals your personality traits, life approach, and identity. Some people take their daily horoscopes to heart, altering their plans and heeding their advice. Others are a bit more skeptical.

But can your zodiac sign indicate luck? It’s hard to imagine your birth date and time having any real impact on how lucky your life will be, but data suggests your fortune might be written in the stars.

DATA WRITTEN IN THE STARS

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According to McLuck, not all zodiac signs are equally lucky. The website analyzed "jackpot payouts, billionaire wealth indices, and astrological friction points" to identify the zodiac signs most likely to produce a lucky baby, along with conception windows for 2027 and 2028 births for parents prioritizing "spontaneous financial luck for their future child."

While not astronomical or scientific, the results pointed to several signs being more fortunate than others. Seven zodiac signs have a 50 percent chance or more of being born lucky, while the remaining five are less likely to obtain fortune.

MOST AND LEAST LUCKY ZODIAC SIGNS

McLuck



The luckiest sign in the zodiac is Aries, with the largest chance of being born lucky, followed by Pisces, Libra, Leo, Gemini, and Aquarius.

On the less fortunate side of the list are Sagittarius, Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn, all less than 60 percent likely to be born lucky. Capricorn, the least lucky sign, only has a 12 percent chance of being born with luck on their side.

The dates on the right side of the chart reflect when couples need to conceive if they want their future child to have a supposed lucky or unlucky zodiac sign. According to the chart, parents who want to have an Aries or a Pisces (the luckiest signs) baby in 2027 would have already had to conceive.

WHAT IS YOUR ZODIAC SIGN?

Is your zodiac sign one of the luckiest, or does it rank among the least fortunate?

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