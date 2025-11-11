7 of the Most Intact Castles in Wales

Estimates suggest that there are at least 1 million castles on the planet today, with many of them being reduced to ruins. Wales is home to about 600 of those castles, with about 100 of them standing tall and intact today. In fact, Wales is commonly referred to as the “castle capital of Europe,” because its landscape is filled to the brim with stone walls that climb towards the sky and turrets that look like they’re prepping for war.

Here are some of the most historically significant and intact castles across Wales today.

Conwy Castle

Conwy Castle | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Conwy Castle became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986, although it was already a protected monument under UK law prior to that point. UNESCO highlights this castle as one of the “finest examples of late 13th-century and early 14th-century military architecture in Europe,” pointing to its significance as a reinforced haven for soldiers.

This castle is also exceptionally preserved, and contains intact royal apartments, eight towers, and a number of restored spiral staircases that allow visitors to take a walk into the castle’s past.

Beaumaris

Aerial view of Beaumaris Castle | David Goddard/GettyImages

Beaumaris is both a seaside town and an UNESCO Heritage castle that was built between 1295 and 1330. This castle solidified its reputation as one of the most symmetrical castles in the region after Edward I of Wales ordered its design.

By the time that Beaumaris was built, Edward and the architect, James of St. George, had already built Conwy, Caernarfon, and Harlech. But by the 1320s, the duo ran out of money and became occupied with a potential war in Scotland, which caused the castle construction to be halted.

Still, the castle’s scale, proportions, and design gave it a significant reputation that continues its relevance even today. Located in Anglesey, visitors travel from all around the world to wander the castle’s halls today.

Harlech Castle

Harlech Castle | Epics/GettyImages

Harlech Castle was built in just seven years between 1282 and 1289 as an intimidating natural defence. Harlech was part of an “iron ring” of castles that were located near Snowdonia and were designed to prevent future insurrections. The castle was built with walls within walls to make it nearly impenetrable. Its infamous 108 steps acted as an additional deterrent to invaders. But today, visitors can enter the castle by using a floating footbridge to bask in the glory of the castle.

Caernarfon

Poppy sculpture at Caernarfon Castle | Richard Stonehouse/GettyImages

Caernarfon is generally perceived as one of the greatest castles ever built in the Middle Ages. Located on the Seiont river, the castle is one of the biggest in all of Wales, in addition to boasting some of the most stunning Roman architecture in the region.

Caernarfon was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986, in addition to Beaumaris, Conwy, and Harlech. But it was particularly significant in its role as the site of investiture for the Prince of Wales. About 700 years later, the structure is still largely intact and open to visitors.

Caerphilly Castle

Caerphilly Castle | Polly Thomas/GettyImages

The biggest castle in Wales, and the second largest castle in Britain (falling short of Windsor Castle), Caerphilly Castle is located in South Wales. The castle stretches across 30 acres of land, featuring iconic towers, towering walls, and a moat. For perspective, this castle is three times the size of Principality Stadium.

While the castle has undergone a number of renovations and restoration projects, the majority of it remains intact and open to visitors. In 2025, the castle reopened after a two-year renovation project.

Chepstow Castle

Chepstow Castle | Jim Dyson/GettyImages

Located in the town of Chepstow in Monmouthshire, Chepstow is known for being Britain’s oldest stone castle. Construction on Chepstow Castle began in 1067 when Earl William fitz Osbern began the development of a stronghold. While not entirely intact today, the castle is known for being well-preserved as a nearly 1,000-year-old structure. Today, visitors can visit the castle’s baileys, towers, and battlements to envision the castle's past.

Pembroke Castle

Pembroke Castle | Epics/GettyImages

Located in southwestern Wales, Pembroke Castle’s inner bailey was built in 1093. A few years later, the structure was seized by the Welsh. And in 1457, it was the location where the first Tudor king, Henry VII, was born. The castle is also known for its unique design since it’s the only castle in Britain that was built over a natural cave. In the late 12th century and early 13th century, William Marshall reconstructed the castle, giving it many of the features it maintains today.