The Spiritual Meaning of Dragonflies

Dragonflies have a delicate mystique all their own. On transparent wings, they whiz through summer gardens, and their wiry little bodies shine in various glossy shades of the rainbow. Upon a closer glance, they look otherworldly, both fairy-like and alien with their bulbous eyes and iridescent wings. But they are very much creatures of the Earth.

People have been ascribing deep meaning to the natural world since time immemorial. Every recorded culture across all of time, at least until a few hundred years ago, revered nature as sacred, alive, and teeming with significance. Many still do.

Dragonflies are no exception. These creatures have many different meanings across various cultures. It’s not hard to see why, because if one happens to land on you, it’s hard not to feel it might be trying to say something.

So what might that message be? In general, dragonflies are commonly associated with change, good luck, and messages from the beyond. To understand why, it helps to examine their unique life cycles.

The Life Cycle of a Dragonfly: A Symbol of Transformation

A dragonfly sitting atop a flower | rodrigotheras/Shutterstock

To put it simply, dragonflies are associated with transformation and change because they undergo a profound transformation of their own during their lives. These creatures spend the first five years of their lives as water-dwelling nymphs, and molt up to 15 times during this period. Each molt brings them a bit closer to their final form.

Eventually, they leave the water, relinquish their exoskeletons, and allow their long-buried wings to unfurl towards the sky. After exiting the water, they undergo a period of vulnerability and exposure as their eyes expand, their skin hardens, and their wings fully emerge. Finally, they’re able to take off and fly.

It’s easy to see the symbolism here. The dragonfly’s metamorphosis reminds us that change can take time, and that any great change requires moving from a period of relative comfort to a period of exposure and uncertainty before taking flight into what’s meant to be.

“Some transformations take place overnight, but not all. Much like the dragonfly, the majority of our metamorphoses are much less momentous, and yet they are equally important to our overall evolution,” Willow Defebaugh writes for Atmos. “We grow imperfectly, incompletely. I’m talking about the subtle shifts, the months of molting, swimming beneath the surface, wondering what it’s all for—until the moment arrives when you rise above the water only to realize that all the while you thought that you were drowning, you were learning how to fly.”

A dragonfly, therefore, can be a sign that it’s time to let go of illusions and embrace change, trusting that whatever evolution you are undergoing will bring you closer to your truest, highest self. It might be a sign that change is coming, and a reminder not to resist it but rather to flow and trust the process. They are also reminders that great beauty can come after release and rebirth.

Dragonfly Symbolism in Cultures Across the World

A dragonfly sitting atop a flower | Darkdiamond67 / Shutterstock

Many Native American cultures see dragonflies as symbols of change, transformation, and good luck. Hopi and other Pueblo tribes of the Americas see them as symbolic of healing. They are often called on by medicine men and women, and killing them is taboo. Navajo tribes see these creatures as water guardians, and also believe they can help grant wishes. Plains tribes saee them as symbols of protection and strength and often painted them on teepees to ward off danger.

Per the Indigenous Perspectives Society, “To Northwest Coast Indigenous peoples, the dragonfly is a symbol of change, transformation and swiftness. The dragonfly is a creature of the wind and also of the water representing multiple dimensions. The dragonfly represents a symbol of change in the view of self, change that has its source in mental and emotional maturity and the insight of the deeper meaning of life. The dragonfly’s swift flight and its ability to move in all directions radiate a sense of power and poise, which comes with age and experience.”

Dragonflies are also widely said to represent good luck, and may signify good fortune coming your way. In China, they are seen as good luck charms and are linked to prosperity. Among Japanese Samurai, these creatures were symbols of swiftness and strength, and warriors would often wear them on their armor.

In some European cultures, meanwhile, dragonflies are said to have slightly different meanings. Swedish folklore says dragonflies are “weighers of souls” who, on behalf of the devil, measure a person's purity as they fly around your head. Alternatively, they are also sometimes associated with angels and the faery realm in Celtic folklore.

Finally, dragonflies are sometimes said to represent a loved one’s spirit coming to visit you from beyond. In Japan, dragonflies are highly revered symbols of courage, and are also honored during the festival of Obon, when they are said to carry the souls of ancestors on their backs.

What Does it Mean If a Dragonfly Lands On You?

Dragonfly with iridescent wings | nuel_cruz / Shutterstock

If a dragonfly lands on you, this can have a wide variety of meanings, but cultures across the world generally see a dragonfly’s visit as a positive sign.

Their appearance might symbolize that change and transformation is coming, and a reminder to trust that everything is unfolding in the highest good. It could be a sign to stay in the present moment and enjoy what is rather than what could be. It may also be a sign that good luck and good fortune is yours, and a reminder that you are protected and blessed. Additionally, it may be a sign that a loved one from another realm is reaching out to you.

Ultimately, you can choose what meaning you wish to ascribe to a dragonfly’s visit. But judging by various cultures’ beliefs and traditions across the world, a dragonfly’s decision to warm its body on your skin for a brief moment may just be a reminder that it’s all, truly, going to be alright.

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