The Spiritual Meaning of the Buck Moon

On July 20, 1969, humans took their first footsteps on the moon. Nine days later, a full moon appeared in the skies above our planet, though this time, many Earthlings were looking at it in a whole new way.

July’s full moon is commonly referred to as the Buck Moon, and in 2026, it occurs on July 29 at 10:30 a.m. EST. Long before the first moon landing, this moon was honored as a symbol of nature’s power, rebirth, and the gift of wisdom.

The Origins of the Name “Buck Moon”

Full moon in July, the Buck Moon | Soumyabrata Roy / Shutterstock

The name “Buck Moon” comes from Native American traditions, particularly those of Algonquin-speaking peoples. It refers to the fact that around the time of this moon, bucks—or male deer—tend to grow their new antlers. Bucks shed their antlers each winter and regrow them in summer, an annual process driven by changes in testosterone.

This moon is also known by a number of other names. It is sometimes referred to as the thunder moon because of the summer storms that tend to occur in July. Additional names include the Feather Molting Moon, which comes from the Cree people, and the Salmon Moon, a Tlingit name that references the time that salmon traditionally return to the rivers.

To the Anishinaabe, this moon is known as the Berry Moon, and to the Dakota it is known as the Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe. Some European traditions, meanwhile, referred to it as the Hay Moon or the Herb Moon, due to the quantity of herbs generally available to them at this time.

Simultaneously, Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains celebrate the moon that falls in the Hindu lunar calendar month of Ashadha, which overlaps with June and July, with a holiday called Guru Purnima. This festival has slightly different meanings in different traditions.

In Hinduism, it is said to be the day that the god Shiva passed his knowledge down to another guru, or spiritual teacher, thus starting the tradition of gurus passing down spiritual wisdom through the ages. Buddhists, meanwhile, believe this day marks the date that the newly enlightened Buddha gave his first sermon. In general, Guru Purnima pays tribute to wisdom both inner and outer. It is considered an auspicious time for honoring teachers, meditating, and cultivating inner peace.

The Meaning of the Buck Moon

Buck moon behind a sailboat | Susan Marrah Photography / Shutterstock

Naturally, it’s easy to find symbolism and meaning in bucks’ process of regrowing their antlers, thus stepping into their more mature and powerful forms. Because of this moon’s association with this process of regeneration, many people have long associated this moon with renewal, strength, and commitment to goals and dreams.

The Buck Moon may be a chance to refocus, recommit to your goals, and embrace transformation. “Spiritually, this moon is tied to growth, culmination, and taking practical steps toward the life you’re building,” writes Rebecca Swanner for Pagan Grimoire. “Also, just as male deer’s antlers are nearly grown by this time of year, it’s a powerful moment to reflect on your progress and commit to your long-term vision.”

In general, July’s full moon seems to be associated with ripeness and expansion. From the berries blooming on bushes in the Northeast during this time to the thunderstorms rocking the skies and the salmon swarming the rivers of the north, July is a time when nature is still at the height of its power.

This could be a time of increased energy, strength, and initiative that can help you manifest your goals, or a time to cultivate these things. Increased focus and devotion may be available, making this a perfect time to gather with others, make plans, and commit or recommit to your dreams.

It may also be a time to let go of anything holding you back and blocking your journey. The Buck Moon can also be seen as a reminder to take your time, put in the work, and embrace any growth and change that might be coming your way. While changes can feel challenging, they are often portals to great growth and transformation.

Like a deer just growing new antlers, this full moon is often said to be an ideal time for a fresh start. Full moons are generally linked to culmination, release, and transformation, making this the perfect time to leave the past behind, discarded like antlers on the ground, and to turn your head skyward, allowing your new, strong, true self to stand proud.

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