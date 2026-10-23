Why Baba Yaga Lives in a House With Chicken Legs

Baba Yaga arguably ranks among the most well-known witches across the world, though you might be surprised to learn that, in some tales, the name refers to a trio of sorcerous sisters with the same moniker. The various stories associated with Baba and her strange forest home are both vivid and enduring. She stems from Slavic folklore and is often described as an old, ugly woman, but that might not always have been the case.

Who (and What) Is Baba Yaga?

"Baba" is short for "babushka," which originally referred to any woman, and it's only over time that the word has come to mean an elderly woman in particular. "Yaga," meanwhile, is thought to be associated with snakes. In folk stories, she lives deep in the woods, near a river of fire, and uses human skulls instead of pots and pans. She's known to cook and eat children, and to whizz around inside a giant mortar, propelled by a broom. Her hut, it's said, could rotate to face different directions.

Of all the strange and distinctive features associated with Baba Yaga, perhaps the most bizarre and memorable is that her house or hut stands upon chicken legs. Many huts in Russia were built on stilts, especially in flood-prone areas, so a dwelling with "legs" is not unusual. That the legs on Baba Yaga's home were transformed into chicken legs is a bit more understandable in that light—a common element turned into something grotesque. But there are other factors to consider.

Traditional wooden huts built on elevated posts in Arkhangelsk, Russia. | Sytilin Pavel/Shutterstock

A House on the Border of Life and Death

Some ancient Slavic funeral rituals involved building structures on stilts, where the dead rested for a time before burial. Doing this prevented wildlife from disturbing the body. Perhaps Baba Yaga's hut being on legs, therefore, symbolizes death. More specifically, it may represent a boundary or halfway point between the world of the living and the afterlife.

That the witch's hut can rotate, could refer to a metaphorical change of direction between these two planes of existence. Lastly, chickens have long been linked to the dead in many folk tales. In Slavic folklore, the crowing of a cock at dawn wards away the spirits of the night and welcomes the new day. Together, these strands of thought go a long way towards understanding the origins of the chicken legs on Baba Yaga's mysterious hut.

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