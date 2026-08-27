Hidden Italy: Meet Antonio, the Artisan Keeping His Family’s Basket-Weaving Tradition Alive

If you wind through the medieval Italian hill town of Verbicaro, nestled in the province of Cosenza, Calabria, and saunter along its maze of cobblestone paths, you'll eventually pass a large, grey, metal door. If you're lucky, you'll run into Antonio and get to peek inside at the wonders of his workshop, which doubles as a treasure trove of baskets, gnocchi boards, and cutting boards fashioned from olive trees.

And, if you're really fortunate, he might even share a few of his skills with you!

ANTONIO AND HIS TRADITION

Born in Grisolia, Antonio has been weaving baskets by hand since he was eight years old; a trade passed down from his father. For decades, he has fashioned baskets of all shapes and sizes: for keeping bread, carrying groceries, collecting grapes, and many more purposes.

"For me, the most beautiful thing is making a basket. There’s a real sense of satisfaction when you finish it. That’s what gives me the greatest satisfaction," Antonio shares.

Unlike many modern products, plastic has no place in Antonio’s basket-weaving process: it's all about bending twigs and clearing your mind. And so, the artisan sits outside his shop, weaving wet olive twigs bundled at his feet. Twig by twig, he creates the pattern, with the most difficult part being “finishing off the weave and making the handle.”

MORE THAN TREES AND TWIGS

Making the bottom of a basket | Vera Italia

Observing the intricate steps he takes to create these baskets feels like stepping back in time. As he recounts bits and pieces of his story, his passion for basket weaving and the importance of continuing the tradition shine through.

"It’s an art that I don’t want to let disappear. With basket weaving, there’s always something new to learn."

Antonio finds great comfort in creating in his homeland, but would happily travel outside Italy to teach others, especially young people, the important lessons that come with the craft.

At the very heart of his work is appreciation. Appreciation for his father, who passed down the skills needed to create such marvelous baskets; appreciation for life and its slow, contemplative moments that make it worth living (something the Italians have mastered); and appreciation for others, knowing the practice is all the more special when shared with thoughtful, curious individuals.

MAKE A BASKET WITH ANTONIO

Antonio's Baskets | Vera Italia

Partnering with Vera Italia and its wonderful community of creators, the Verbicaro native offers his artistry to the world, leading basket-weaving workshops for both newcomers and seasoned weavers, from his shop to the sea, or in a setting you can choose yourself!

Antonio and the rest of Vera Italia’s Culture Creators know something the world is seemingly losing: the connection of hand, heart, and mind.

Machines now control many trades, and the clock never stops ticking. But the secret is to sit down and create with your hands, letting your mind slow and your heart open to moments all your own. In these moments, time reveals itself as an insignificant construct, and we can truly appreciate what it means to keep the art of basket weaving alive, just like Antonio.

Learn more about Antonio and his workshop through the words of Vera Italia creator, Chiara Barbera, who made her own basket with the master weaver!

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