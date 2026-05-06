The 10 Best (and Worst) Entry-Level Jobs in 2026

A solid financial foundation and a clear path forward are high on the wish list for many new grads entering the workforce. But entry-level jobs don’t all offer the same mix of pay, stability, and long-term growth—and some offer far more of it than others. A new WalletHub analysis takes a closer look at which roles actually deliver, and which ones tend to fall short.

In other words, first jobs don’t all open the same doors.

To build the rankings below, analysts evaluated 108 entry-level jobs across three categories: immediate opportunity, growth potential, and job hazards. Those categories were broken into 12 weighted metrics, including starting salary, projected job growth through 2034, and likelihood of working more than 40 hours per week.

Each factor was scored on a 100-point scale, with higher scores reflecting better conditions for new workers. The final rankings reflect the combined results across all metrics.



The Best Entry-Level Positions in 2026

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At the top of the list, engineering roles dominate—and not by a small margin.

For the second year in a row, the top entry-level job is hardware engineer, a role that blends blueprinting, stress-testing, and troubleshooting for physical computing systems. It also comes with one of the highest starting salaries in the study and is often accessible to graduates without extensive prior experience, provided they have the right degree.

Right behind it is an engineer, a broader category that still delivers strong pay, steady job availability, and relatively manageable hours. It also ranks among the top 15 jobs for both starting and median salary. While the specifics vary by specialization, the appeal is consistent: strong earnings without extreme barriers to entry.

Coming in third is a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home. The starting pay is lower, but demand is steady, unemployment is low, and the role is less vulnerable to automation than many other entry-level jobs.

Here are the rest of the top 10 entry-level jobs:

Rank Job Score 1 Hardware Engineer 69.23 2 Engineer 68.09 3 Certified Nursing Assistant 67.57 4 Software Engineer 65.04 5 Safety Representative 63.98 6 Safety Technician 63.50 7 Electrical Engineer 62.68 8 Operations Research Analyst 61.63 9 Env., Health, and Safety Engineer 61.47 10 Electronics Engineer 60.97

The Worst Entry-Level Positions in 2026

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At the bottom of the rankings, the picture shifts pretty sharply. These starter jobs tend to come with some combination of lower pay, tougher working conditions, and fewer clear paths for upward mobility.

In last place as the worst entry-level position is welder, a modern metalworker. The job remains essential across industries like construction and manufacturing, but the actual mechanics—from its physical demands to higher safety risks—weighed heavily in the rankings.

Just above it is emergency dispatcher, a high-pressure role involving real-time responses to emergency calls, but with weaker long-term growth potential.

The third-worst entry-level job is automotive mechanic, sometimes better known as a "grease monkey," an occupation that stays in steady demand but can’t quite match higher-ranked roles in terms of growth or working conditions.

Here are the 10 worst entry-level jobs:

Rank Job Score 1 Welder 32.07 2 Emergency Dispatcher 38.86 3 Automotive Mechanic 39.78 4 Boilermaker 39.79 5 CNC Programmer 40.06 6 Mechanical Drafter 40.12 7 Telecom Technician 41.77 8 Benefits Administrator 41.22 9 Tool and Die Maker 41.31 10 Architectural Drafter 41.37

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